Alberta

City of Edmonton introduces '2SLGBTQIA+' Safe Spaces Action Plan that will prioritize 'equity' and 'inclusion'

Individuals gathering after introducing Edmonton's 2SLGBTQIA+ Safe Spaces Action Plan.
Individuals gathering after introducing Edmonton's 2SLGBTQIA+ Safe Spaces Action Plan.City of Edmonton: X
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City Of Edmonton
Edmonton City Council
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