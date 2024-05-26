City of Edmonton kicks off 2024 construction season

The City of Edmonton has launched its 2024 construction season and will be spending money on public infrastructure projects it says will bring people together for decades to come. Guided by the City Plan, the City of Edmonton said more than 200 infrastructure projects are being planned, designed, and built in 2024. It predicted these projects will employ thousands of people from the Edmonton area, build climate resilience, contribute to a healthy city, and help Edmontonians prepare for continuing population growth. “More and more people are choosing to live in Edmonton,” said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi in a press release. “As our city grows, we have a responsibility to invest in the services that our growing population needs: services like police and fire stations, roads, transit, libraries, parks, recreation centres, and more.”Sohi said building with purpose “allows us to create and maintain spaces that encourage people to come together with family, friends, and neighbours.”At the moment, the City of Edmonton said it is committed to creating conditions to foster a better downtown core. It added Centennial Plaza is an example of how infrastructure can breathe new life into the downtown core and facilitate connections. Centennial Plaza will feature enhanced landscaping and accessible seating, which happened because of careful planning and engagement between the City of Edmonton, its infrastructure partners, and surrounding communities.Edmonton Public Library Executive Director of Customer Experience Sharon Day said it was thrilled to see a new outdoor plaza opening near it. “This vibrant space promises to be a valuable addition to our community, offering a welcoming environment for all to gather, connect, and explore,” said Day. “The plaza will undoubtedly enhance the downtown experience for Edmontonians and contribute to the overall vibrancy of our city.”As part of the City of Edmonton’s commitment to sustainability, it said a substantial endeavour will break ground in downtown this year with the Warehouse Park Project. It said reimagining gravel parking lots into an urban park will be a catalyst for further residential and commercial development and create a space for the surrounding communities to play, be active, relax, and gather.Major projects are building capacity for people and goods across Edmonton. Construction on two key arterial routes will progress throughout 2024 with work on Yellowhead Trail Freeway Conversion and Terwillegar Drive Expansion. Spending in public transit continues with the Valley Line West LRT in its third year of major construction. Substantial work will take place along the Edmonton LRT alignment in 2024, including the elevated guideway for the future Misericordia Hospital and West Edmonton Mall Station. The latest budget includes more than $1.7 billion for infrastructure projects. The City of Edmonton has continued to prioritize infrastructure renewal to improve the longevity of its roads, facilities and communities. It will be adding solar panels to existing buildings and examining how new projects can incorporate sustainable practices at the design phase. Through the Neighbourhood Renewal Program, more than 100 kilometres of residential roads and sidewalks and 23 kilometres of alleys will be renewed in 17 neighbourhoods. The William Hawrelak Park Renewal Project will be entering its second year of construction. City of Edmonton Integrated Infrastructure Services Department Acting Deputy City Manager Craig Walbaum said as it plans for each budget cycle, it will “look for opportunities to balance investment in new infrastructure while caring for what already exists.”“We’re working on the roads, bridges and pathways Edmontonians need and use every day to move around the city,” said Walbaum.“It’s critical we maintain what we have.”Edmonton city council completed spring operating budget adjustment discussions on April 23, approving a number of changes to the 2023-2026 budget to arrive at an 8.9% property tax increase for 2024. READ MORE: Edmonton city council's 2024 spring budget adjustments includes an 8.9% property tax increaseThese adjustments allow the City of Edmonton to respond to growing financial pressures so it can continue to deliver the 70 services Edmontonians rely on. “The City is dealing with many of the same financial challenges as Edmontonians, especially when it comes to the cumulative impacts of inflation,” said City of Edmonton Chief Financial Officer and Deputy City Manager of Corporate and Financial Services Stacey Padbury.