The City of Edmonton is currently in discussion with Parks Canada, the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations, the Métis Nation of Alberta, and the Government of Alberta about the potential for establishing a national urban park in the Edmonton area.

 Photo By Arthur C. Green

Some Edmonton residents have started a petition against the city to hand over control of its beloved river valley to Ottawa management which was turned down by Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

In a Riverbend neighbourhood, roughly 40 people gave up their Wednesday night to attend a meeting against the plan for a National Urban Park running through the North Saskatchewan River valley and ravines.

free the west
free the west

Ottawa has no role in Edmonton's river valley. End of story.

Afreewest
Afreewest

Jt's former minister handing over control of the best part of the city to a government who's openly hostile to us? What a great idea. Sohi should just resign and take up a cushy board appointment at some eastern laurentian company and save us the hassle of his "leadership".

Free Canada
Free Canada

Lets find out who is behind this bad idea! Then they should be called out for this communist idea. We want Ottawa to have less control over our lives no more.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Don't give ANYTHING to the Laurentianist FedGouvCan! If the 'Oblast' of rEdmonton wants to give away the river valley, turn it over to the Province; certainly NOT FedGouvCan! The Laurentianists will ban any human entry into the valley, 'protecting' it for the animals. Look at what they've done with so many National Parks!

Keep Alberta free from the Laurentianists!

ALBERTA OUT OF CANADUH!

CANADUH OUT OF ALBERTA!

Taz
Taz

The Mayor of Edmonton is a commie criminal that I did not vote for! He is NOT Canadian!

PersonOne
PersonOne

Alberta land should NOT be owned by Ottawa. They have proven themselves incompetent. And it should belong to Alberta. The Federal parks should also.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Please give away Alberta land to the federal government. Grande Prairie or Red Deere can become the Provincial Capital, and we can turn off all money going to your federal city. Toll gates on the exits, free to enter, pay to leave if you have a new federal city address. Parks Canada charges you enter, Alberta will charge you to leave. Next will be the Calgary federal city, and that will save us a ton of money.

When you invite the devil into your house, don't be surprised to learn he is a terrible guest.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This is how “woke”(communist regimes) city clowncils will hand over vast swaths of Provincial and city property to the federal government, they are trying it with “Indian land” up north and they will now proceed to doing it with city property. The Federsl regime of Justin Castro wants control of all lands so he can implement his plan of a dictatorship, this is slow, one bite a time

Process, but he is slowly getting there.

