Some Edmonton residents have started a petition against the city to hand over control of its beloved river valley to Ottawa management which was turned down by Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.
In a Riverbend neighbourhood, roughly 40 people gave up their Wednesday night to attend a meeting against the plan for a National Urban Park running through the North Saskatchewan River valley and ravines.
The City of Edmonton is currently in discussion with Parks Canada, the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations, the Métis Nation of Alberta, and the Government of Alberta about the potential for establishing a national urban park in the Edmonton area.
"The National Urban Park Initiative is expected to be a multi-phase, multi-year project, with opportunities for public and stakeholder engagement at all stages," the City of Edmonton said.
"We are at the start of discussing what a national urban park could look like in the Edmonton area, and no decisions have yet been made to designate a national urban park."
The City of Edmonton said currently the project is at the end of the pre-feasibility phase.
"Outcomes of this phase include recommending a potential site, developing a park vision and exploring initial ideas on governance options. Discussions with project partners and City Council will determine whether to proceed from the pre-feasibility phase into future planning phases and park designation," the City of Edmonton said.
Edmonton resident Sheila Phimester told the Western Standard she has lots of questions she wants answered before the City of Edmonton lets the federal government control the valley and ravines.
"What happens if the federal gov’t changes? Who else is doing this?" Phimester said stating that Mayor Sohi turned down a petition with 2,500 names on it.
"How does a National Park run? We know that will limit our powers, but we don’t know how. What powers will we maintain? Who decides on governance? Is this how the city operates, moving forward with a major initiative without answers and accountability?"
Phimester told the Western Standard people were shocked at the lack of process, and the appearance of pushing this through with little public consultation.
"I am determined that we can find a way to stop this thing," Phimester said.
In attendance were the three city councillors, Tim Cartmell, Jennifer Rice and Karen Principe, who have so far voted against the city council's plan with the feds.
"We were impressed by the councillors' openness, generosity with their time (they stayed well beyond our two-hour agreed time), and their willingness to help us," Phimester said about the recent meeting she attended."
The Edmonton Park proposal comes out of a $130-million federal program announced in 2021.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the key role green space plays in the well-being of Canadians and their communities was brought into stark relief. However, most Canadians, nearly 72% of the population, live in urban centres, where access to the benefits of nature and wildlife can be limited," the Government of Canada said in 2021.
"Expanding access to, and protection of, nature in urban centres pays real dividends. Nature-based climate solutions, increasing protection as we are announcing today, planting trees, protecting and restoring wetlands and grasslands and other carbon pools, have the potential to provide up to 30% of global climate solutions. Nature acts as a buffer against extreme weather events; it absorbs and traps carbon dioxide; protects against flooding; and can prevent the loss of biodiversity."
“Who has the democratic veto that says what can happen and what can’t?” Cartmell said.
“That’s what I’m really fearful of, I’m worried this is almost a fait accompli. People are not going to stand for this."
The feds said The National Urban Parks Program will contribute to Canada’s commitment to protect biodiversity and conserve 25% of land and inland waters and 25% of marine and coastal areas by 2025, working toward 30% by 2030.
"Beyond the percentage targets, we are committed to addressing the rapid loss of biodiversity globally, and nature in Canada, in our urban centres where it is most at risk. Canada’s National Urban Parks Program is part of a broader southern strategy of restoration that includes natural infrastructure, tree planting and regeneration of wetlands and is vital in the fight to stem the tide of rapid biodiversity loss," The Government of Canada said.
"This program will be supported by Budget 2021’s historic investment of $2.3 billion in Canada’s Nature Legacy to address the biodiversity crisis, protect and conserve nature, and create jobs in nature conservation, with up to $130.9 million specifically toward this effort."
Edmonton Councillor Jennifer Rice has a different opinion.
“I don’t want to see the federal government having control of our river valley," Rice said.
"It’s as simple as that.”
(8) comments
Ottawa has no role in Edmonton's river valley. End of story.
Jt's former minister handing over control of the best part of the city to a government who's openly hostile to us? What a great idea. Sohi should just resign and take up a cushy board appointment at some eastern laurentian company and save us the hassle of his "leadership".
Lets find out who is behind this bad idea! Then they should be called out for this communist idea. We want Ottawa to have less control over our lives no more.
Don't give ANYTHING to the Laurentianist FedGouvCan! If the 'Oblast' of rEdmonton wants to give away the river valley, turn it over to the Province; certainly NOT FedGouvCan! The Laurentianists will ban any human entry into the valley, 'protecting' it for the animals. Look at what they've done with so many National Parks!
Keep Alberta free from the Laurentianists!
ALBERTA OUT OF CANADUH!
CANADUH OUT OF ALBERTA!
The Mayor of Edmonton is a commie criminal that I did not vote for! He is NOT Canadian!
Alberta land should NOT be owned by Ottawa. They have proven themselves incompetent. And it should belong to Alberta. The Federal parks should also.
Please give away Alberta land to the federal government. Grande Prairie or Red Deere can become the Provincial Capital, and we can turn off all money going to your federal city. Toll gates on the exits, free to enter, pay to leave if you have a new federal city address. Parks Canada charges you enter, Alberta will charge you to leave. Next will be the Calgary federal city, and that will save us a ton of money.
When you invite the devil into your house, don't be surprised to learn he is a terrible guest.
This is how “woke”(communist regimes) city clowncils will hand over vast swaths of Provincial and city property to the federal government, they are trying it with “Indian land” up north and they will now proceed to doing it with city property. The Federsl regime of Justin Castro wants control of all lands so he can implement his plan of a dictatorship, this is slow, one bite a time
Process, but he is slowly getting there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.