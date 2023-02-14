City stops handing out needles in LRT stations

Birch said as of February 1, the Opioid Response Team has ceased the distribution of needles and pipes and has refocused their efforts to support bylaw changes to encourage appropriate behaviour in transit spaces.

 Western Standard Photo

A City of Edmonton decision will no longer allow contract outreach workers to hand out clean needles and crack pipes in public transit areas.

Some Edmonton transit stations have been taken over by the homeless, drug addicts and created public disorder which have residents saying they feel unsafe.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

rianc
rianc

That certainly does look like going easy on druggies is working. Such a huge sanitary mess created by the Silly of Edmonton to look out for the druggies rather than actual tax payers and users of Edmonton Transit. Socialists and their idea on dealing with druggies is not working and never will work. Unfortunately it is only voting their butts out that will address the problems.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.