City of Edmonton opens more water bottle filling stations

The City of Edmonton has expanded the Water Bottle Filling Stations Program (WBFSP) to what it says will support vulnerable people during extreme heat. Until September 30, the City of Edmonton said 27 water bottle filling stations across the city will be open to the public. It said the sites were selected based on engagement with communities, businesses, and agencies. “The expansion of the Water Bottle Filling Stations Program is crucial in our efforts to safeguard our city’s most vulnerable residents,” said City of Edmonton Director of Affordable Housing and Homelessness Hani Quan in a Monday press release. “By enhancing the accessibility of safe, free potable drinking water, we are addressing a key need for those most at risk during extreme heat conditions.”First launched with five stations in 2021, the WBFSP has grown every year. The City of Edmonton said these installations complement the 24 permanent water foundations located throughout its transit centres and LRT stations. Edmonton Coun. Ashley Salvador called cyclists and outdoor workers “particularly vulnerable to extreme heat, as they often face direct sun exposure for prolonged periods.”“Providing accessible water stations is essential for keeping these groups hydrated and safe during the hottest days,” said Salvador. “This initiative highlights our commitment to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle while safeguarding the well-being of our community during heatwaves.”Edmonton Coun. Anne Stevenson said extreme heat affects vulnerable people within the community, including children, elderly people, and those with disabilities. “These groups may struggle to access essential resources,” said Stevenson. “The expanded Water Bottle Filling Stations Program is crucial in ensuring these residents are not deprived of the basic necessities of life during the scorching summer months.” Anyone who wants to find these water bottle filling stations can visit the City of Edmonton’s Extreme Weather Response page at edmonton.ca/extremeweather.