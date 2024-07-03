City of Edmonton paints heart crosswalk to improve road safety

The City of Edmonton has painted a heart crosswalk midblock on Riverbend Road north of 58 Avenue to enhance road safety. City of Edmonton Acting Director of Safe Mobility Rupesh Patel said the heart crosswalk was painted as part of upgrades to improve street safety in Brander Gardens through Vision Zero Street Labs. “Vision Zero Street Labs combine the expertise and power of Edmontonians and City of Edmonton staff to quickly and creatively address neighbourhood traffic safety and livability concerns,” said Patel in a Tuesday statement. By installing vibrant crosswalks, Patel said they will “increase pedestrian safety by drawing attention to the crosswalk and improving drivers’ ability to see people crossing the street.” He added vibrant crosswalks in Brander Gardens were designed by community members and installed near Brander Gardens Elementary, Riverbend Junior High, and Tempo Elementary School. “These locations were chosen to improve safety for people travelling to and from the school and neighbourhood residents,” he said. “These crosswalks cost approximately $2,700 for materials and labour.” This move comes after Westlock, AB, voted in February in favour of a bylaw banning non-government flags and Pride crosswalks. READ MORE: Alberta town bans Pride crosswalks, non-government flagsWestlock Mayor Jon Kramer put out a statement about him opposing the ban. The proposal was first put forward in November after the local gay-straight alliance painted the Pride rainbow on various crosswalks and other infrastructure. A group of Westlock residents brought a petition to the town council in protest, which decided to put the matter to a vote.