Alberta

City of Edmonton paints heart crosswalk to improve road safety

Heart crosswalk
Heart crosswalk Courtesy Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
City Of Edmonton
Road Safety
Traffic safety
Pride crosswalks
Westlock
Heart Crosswalk
Rupesh Patel
Brander Gardens
Vision Zero Street Labs
Vibrant Crosswalks

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news