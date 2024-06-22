City of Edmonton recommends Residential Parking Program stop

The City of Edmonton has confirmed it has recommended to city council the Residential Parking Program (RPP) be paused. Edmonton city council will discuss this recommendation further at an upcoming meeting, according to a press release. In the meantime, the City of Edmonton asked all residents who have participated in the RPP in the 19 neighbourhoods to continue to display their 2022 or 2023 issued parking permits. These neighbourhoods are Belgravia, Belvedere, Boyle Street, Central MacDougall, Century Park, Commonwealth Stadium, Garneau, Glengarry, Groat Estates, McKernan, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, Northlands, Oliver, Parkallen, Rossdale, Royal Gardens, South Belgravia, Southgate, and Windsor Park.It said residents who have lost, discarded or misplaced their physical permits can go to the City of Edmonton’s website to request replacements. The original parking program will be in effect pending further direction from Edmonton city council. People who have moved into a neighbourhood with the RPP and want to park on the street during program hours can apply for new permits on the City of Edmonton’s website. Those who have discarded physical permits because they applied for digital ones can reapply on it. The City of Edmonton noted vehicles displaying a 2022 or 2023 permit will not be ticketed. Anyone who lives in one of the 19 neighbourhoods and receives a parking ticket while their permit applications are being processed is asked to contact (780) 496-5161. Calgary city council said in 2023 it was rethinking its plans to charge people to park in front of their homes. READ MORE: Calgary city council to reassess fees for parking in front of your homeChanges to the residential parking program that would have taken effect in August would see annual fees for street parking in residential neighbourhoods increase to $50 for the first permit for a single address, $75 for a second, $125 for a third, and two for visitors for $75 each. Before Calgary city council approved the move, two single-address permits and visitor permits were free, with a third one priced at $108.90 per year.