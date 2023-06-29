City of Edmonton Manager Andre Corbould reduced the number of city departments and deputy city managers from seven to five.
On Wednesday, Corbould reduced the number of leadership positions in the city and said it will be "introducing a broader approach" to decision-making within the city administration.
Departments providing services — City Operations, Community Services, Financial and Corporate Services, Integrated Infrastructure Services, and Urban Planning and Economy — will continue.
Corbould said the former Employee Services and Communications and Engagement departments will be considered enabling services, see the size of their leadership teams reduced, and be incorporated into the Office of the City Manager.
The city’s executive leadership team will also include a new chief climate officer and the chief of staff will take on additional responsibilities as corporate lead for anti-racism and reconciliation.
“This team of leaders will ensure that beyond policy and financial matters, we are also actively considering environment and inclusion when we are making decisions about building our city,” said Corbould.
"The team will continue to include human resources and communications leaders, now as newly-appointed Chief People Officer and City Solicitor Michelle Plouffe and a chief communications officer."
The number of front-line staff remains unchanged, although there are several structural adjustments across the organization.
- Some communications teams will report to the deputy city managers of individual departments, while others remain in a centralized unit focused on priority issues like climate resilience, housing and economic development.
- One human resources branch was dissolved, with teams moving to other areas providing similar services, and the Legal Services and Employee Services teams are together in one division.
- Edmonton Fire Rescue Services will reduce its number of senior-level deputy fire chief positions from five to three, with additional assistant deputy fire chiefs added at a lower level. The city noted the new structure will enhance services such as emergency management, and workforce supports such as mental health and safety. The number of firefighters remains unchanged.
“With strategic direction set by the city plan, council’s budget direction to reduce spending and focus on priorities, and Edmontonians’ requirements for core services, I am confident that these adjustments will equip us to accomplish the work at hand,” Corbould said.
The savings from these adjustments will be applied toward OP12, direction from the council to reduce spending by $60 million, to reallocate $240 million toward priority initiatives, and report frequently on results.
“Edmontonians gave a strong mandate to council to improve core services, invest in public transit, create conditions for economic development, tackle affordable housing and climate change and build a more equitable city for all," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.
"That work started the day we took office and was further advanced through the approval of the 2023-2026 budget where the council made significant investments in those priority areas. The city council also directed the administration to find $60 million in savings over four years through the 2023-2026 budget and reallocate an additional $240 million to these priority areas. That work is underway through OP12."
Sohi said the City of Edmonton council further directed the city manager to streamline city administration to align it with "city council priorities."
"The changes implemented by the city manager do that. I have full confidence in the city manager and our administration to implement these changes, and that they won’t impact frontline services," Sohi said.
"Organizational change is always difficult and everyone who has served our city has left a meaningful impact and I want to thank each person for their service. They helped to make our city a brighter place, and their efforts are appreciated. I also want to thank all our staff who help us to make Edmonton a better place each and every day."
Sohi said the City of Edmonton council looks forward to continuing to support the administration through this difficult work.
"We look forward to seeing how they’ll find $240 million that can be transitioned to the council’s priority areas of housing, climate change, public transit, and core services,” Sohi said.
