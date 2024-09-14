City of Edmonton says 95 St. to close for LRT track rehabilitation work

The City of Edmonton said its contractor PCL will be performing planned LRT track rehabilitation work from Friday to Monday and September 27 to 30. This work will result in the closure of 95 St. between 105 and 106 Ave., according to a press release. However, the City of Edmonton said local traffic access will be available from 103A Ave. to 105 Ave. and 106 Ave. to 107A Ave. The City of Edmonton confirmed 95 St. will close from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m. on the affected weekends to replace tracks. It added the shared-use path adjacent to the work area will remain open during the closure, and flaggers will be present to assist walkers and cyclists through the area.Route Five northbound to Coliseum will detour via 95 St. onto 103A Ave., 97 St., 106 Ave., and back onto 95 St. This detour will run in reverse heading southbound on 95 St. towards Westmount. Bus Stop #1473 (95 St. and 106 Ave. SB), #1335 (95 St. and 105 Ave. NB), #1354 (95 St. and 105 Ave. SB), #1463 (95 St. and 104 Ave. SB), and #1247 (95 St. and 103A Ave. NB). Capital and Metro Line trains will continue to run on their normal weekend schedule. Riders can plan their trips in advance at edmonton.ca/transit.The City of Edmonton concluded by saying regular LRT maintenance and renewal projects are an important part of providing a more reliable, efficient service. It said it appreciates people’s patience and understanding while this project is completed.This ordeal comes after the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) warned residents in 2023 to be cautious when riding public transit amid violence continuing on the LRT. READ MORE: Edmonton police advise using 'extreme caution' when riding LRTSince the previous winter, social disorder on Edmonton’s streets and crime and chaos within the transit system has been an utmost concern for residents.“You have to be extremely cautious on our transit system and on our streets downtown right now, because there are many people who are in difficult situations themselves, who are very angry for a variety of reasons,” said EPS Det. Jared Buehler..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.