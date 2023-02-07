man smoking meth at lrt in edmonton

A unknown man smokes meth at an Edmonton LRT station. Residents are tired of the drug abuse happening on public transit.

 Photo Credit: Facebook

Some City of Edmonton transit stations have been taken over by the homeless, drug addicts and public disorder which have residents feeling unsafe.

However, a city transit director says he believes the City of Edmonton is taking a "multi-layered approach to safety and security on transit."

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

MTDEF
MTDEF

City of Edmonton looks more like Chicago by the day. Liberal and NDP policies leading the way.

