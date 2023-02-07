Some City of Edmonton transit stations have been taken over by the homeless, drug addicts and public disorder which have residents feeling unsafe.
However, a city transit director says he believes the City of Edmonton is taking a "multi-layered approach to safety and security on transit."
The City of Edmonton's transit bylaw was changed on July 5, 2021, to delete the loitering provision from The Conduct of Transit Passengers Bylaw 8353
“Group of six inside the terminal with two 26oz bottles of vodka…drinking it like water. 3 glass pipes being handed around with meth. The air is cloudy!!! Worse part is they are laughing and joking that they WANT to make social media again?”-Edmonton resident pic.twitter.com/64nK9l3Fej— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) February 7, 2023
"In 2021, with the intent of prioritizing social support for Edmontonians who need it the most, the City of Edmonton removed loitering from the Conduct of Transit Passengers bylaw," said Director of Bus Operations for Edmonton Transit Service Ryan Birch.
On July 5, 2021, in response to a "recommendation" from city administration Edmonton City Council voted unanimously to pass Bylaw 19782, which replaced the anti-loitering provision from Bylaw 8353.
The anti-loitering provision used to read "a person shall not loiter on transit property or in a transit vehicle for longer than required to reach their destination."
As per the report, “Amendments to the bylaw include replacing loitering with inappropriate behaviour that can reasonably be expected to interfere with the safety or comfort of others, including passengers and Edmonton Transit Service employees.”
"In June 2022, city council approved further amendments to the bylaw to improve the safety and comfort of Edmontonians using the transit service," Birch said
"This included strengthening existing rules around the inappropriate and unsafe use of transit property. The amended bylaw provides transit peace officers and other law enforcement personnel with an additional option that will help ensure transit vehicles and spaces are used for their intended purpose."
In recent months, some say the homeless and drug addicts took over the system and caused complete disorder and apparent confusion.
Alberta sheriffs are being deployed into downtown Edmonton to try and get a handle on a growing surge of crime and social disorder.
Recently the UCP added more boots on the ground with 12 sheriff officers being added downtown. This will allow EPS to increase the number of patrols and expand its reach to more high-priority neighbourhoods.
The UCP said the pilot will help keep communities safe by deterring criminal activity and building public trust with officers.
Birch said he believes the City of Edmonton is taking a "multi-layered approach to safety and security on transit."
"We’re confident our ongoing work will lead to improvements throughout the transit system and help increase safety for everyone using the transit spaces and network," Birch said.
"While we’ve made significant progress on a number of fronts, we still have work to do including with our key partners."
Birch noted in February 2022 Edmonton City Council approved the enhanced Transit Safety and Security Plan.
"In this plan, the city, the Edmonton Police Service and Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society recommended a safety approach to prevent crime and connect people experiencing homelessness and who use the transit system for shelter to housing options, mental health and addictions support," Birch said.
(1) comment
City of Edmonton looks more like Chicago by the day. Liberal and NDP policies leading the way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.