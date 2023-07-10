City of Edmonton

The City of Edmonton. Edmonton has the highest homicide rate in Canada so far this year.

 Western Standard photo

The City of Edmonton said it is launching the Community Safety and Well-Being (CSWB) Dashboard "as Edmonton moves towards becoming the safest city in Canada by 2030."

The city said the dashboard is grounded in Community Safety and Well-Being pillars (Anti-racism; Reconciliation; Safe and Inclusive Spaces; Equitable Policies, Procedures, Standards and Guidelines; Pathways In and Out of Poverty; Crime Prevention and Crime Intervention; and Well-being) and is committed to being data-informed and equity-focused.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

ha ha..good one..

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

HAHAHAHA!!![tongue_smile] Not on the current path and leadership you have right now.

guest50
guest50

And by 2030, pigs will fly.

