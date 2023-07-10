The City of Edmonton said it is launching the Community Safety and Well-Being (CSWB) Dashboard "as Edmonton moves towards becoming the safest city in Canada by 2030."
The city said the dashboard is grounded in Community Safety and Well-Being pillars (Anti-racism; Reconciliation; Safe and Inclusive Spaces; Equitable Policies, Procedures, Standards and Guidelines; Pathways In and Out of Poverty; Crime Prevention and Crime Intervention; and Well-being) and is committed to being data-informed and equity-focused.
"The Community Safety and Well-being Dashboard is grounded in seven Community Safety and Well-Being pillars and helps Edmontonians see how the city is changing, as we take action to enhance safety and well-being," the City of Edmonton said.
"Every quarter, the dashboard will provide transparent updates on actions the City of Edmonton is taking to affect change."
City-wide indicators that explore the holistic dimensions of safety, such as physical, cultural, and social/psychological safety; and various aspects of well-being rooted in the city’s Well-Being Framework and Social Determinants of Health, such as education, housing, recreation, and belonging.
Progress to date on key City of Edmonton-led CSWB initiatives.
"All Edmontonians benefit when more people in our city feel safe and included. Community safety and well-being is a responsibility shared by everyone," the City of Edmonton said.
"As Edmonton moves towards becoming the safest city in Canada by 2030, the Community Safety and Well-being strategy was developed to help achieve this objective and takes a whole-system approach, having all members of the community working together."
The dashboard will be updated on a quarterly basis and continue to evolve as the City’s CSWB Evaluation Framework is finalized later in 2023.
(3) comments
ha ha..good one..
HAHAHAHA!!![tongue_smile] Not on the current path and leadership you have right now.
And by 2030, pigs will fly.
