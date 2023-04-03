The City of Edmonton confirmed to the Western Standard it failed to report a steamy sex session on the LRT to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) because they handled the situation "peacefully."
"Transit Peace Officers responded to a complaint from a station security guard about an unclothed female on the LRT on March 13," Ryan Birch, Director of Bus Operations for Edmonton Transit Service at the City of Edmonton told the Western Standard.
"Transit Peace Officers got the female to dress in clothing she had with her and offered the female help to connect to specialized services but she declined. The female was asked to leave the LRT at Churchill Station and she was also issued a ban from ETS property."
"It is policy for Transit Peace Officers to report criminal acts to EPS. However, they have some discretion where no violence or weapons are involved or when a complainant does not want police attendance," Birch said.
"Transit Peace Officers resolved this incident peacefully and did not require support from EPS."
On March 13, users on the Edmonton LRT had to endure an apparent steamy act under a blanket.
"I spotted this happening on the train downtown," the witness said.
In the video, a completely naked woman stands before wrapping herself in a blanket and making a makeshift tent over her partner.
The man from the video claims the naked woman in the video was getting him to put concealer on her legs to cover up blemishes.
"Rub it all over," the woman in the video said.
"Edmonton Transit did not receive a report of the alleged sexual act on the train. However, we were made aware of an unclothed female on the train by a security guard and responded accordingly," Birch said.
"We ask that anyone observing safety concerns actively report them at the time of the occurrence."
Riders can call or text Transit Watch (780-442-4900) any time to report harassment, disorder or suspicious behaviour. ETS staff monitor this text line and do their best to respond as quickly as they can. In an emergency, call 911.
