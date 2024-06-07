City of Edmonton selects third e-scooter, e-bike vendor

The City of Edmonton has chosen vendor Neuron to operate e-scooters and e-bikes in the city. Effective Friday, the City of Edmonton said Neuron e-scooters and e-bikes will join Bird Canada’s and Lime’s fleets on city streets. It said the Shared Micromobility Program has a three-year agreement with year-round terms.“We are excited to have Neuron join Bird Canada and Lime on our streets to provide Edmontonians with more choice in alternative modes of active transportation,” said City of Edmonton Director of Traffic Operations Shewkar Ibrahim in a Thursday press release. E-scooters and e-bikes first hit Edmonton’s streets on May 29, and the new year-round contract allows vendors the flexibility to keep them on the streets as long as the weather allows. The City of Edmonton pointed out riders can use shared pathways, bike lanes, and roads with speed limits of 50 km/h or less and should ensure they are not blocking sidewalks and building entrances when parking.Parking and riding rules are communicated with riders through vendor apps and are available on edmonton.ca/scooters. It encouraged Edmontonians to observe all bylaws and vendor rules to ensure the safety of them and others. The Shared Micromobility Program provides alternative active modes of transportation. This supports the City Plan’s goal of 50% of all trips made by transit and active transportation. The City of Edmonton said on May 28 e-scooters and e-bikes would return to city streets that week, which was far later compared to past years. It had come to three-year agreements with Bird Canada and Lime, enabling them to operate all year if the weather permits.E-scooters and e-bikes were made available as of May 29. This is the sixth year for them in Edmonton.