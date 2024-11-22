City of Edmonton shares Winter Safety Response Plan

The City of Edmonton said it has activated the Winter Safety Response Plan (WSRP) to support vulnerable people as temperatures plummet and winter conditions intensify. To support vulnerable people, the City of Edmonton said the WSRP emphasizes compassion, urgency, and community collaboration to protect public health and safety during the coldest months of the year. “Our winters can be harsh and unforgiving,” said City of Edmonton Deputy City Manager, Community Services Jennifer Flaman in a Thursday press release.“The risk of frostbite, hypothermia, and even death becomes very real for those experiencing homelessness.” Flaman said the WSRP “helps ensure every Edmontonian has access to safe, warm spaces and reflects our collective responsibility to protect the most vulnerable.” While winter conditions can be rough, the City of Edmonton said the WSRP unites city departments, community organizations, and partners to provide critical services, including transportation, access to warm spaces, and support for people sheltering outdoors.City of Edmonton Acting Deputy City Manager, City Operations Craig McKeown said safety is paramount in the WSRP. “Our work helps ensure every person has access to — and can reach — a safe, warm, and accessible space,” said McKeown. “From encampment cleanups to shuttle services, our efforts are focused on protecting those most vulnerable while also prioritizing community safety.” Edmonton Fire Rescue Services Acting Fire Chief David Lazenby warned trying to stay warm outdoors comes with severe and maybe fatal consequences. “Fires in encampments can spread quickly, endangering lives, safety and property,” said Lazenby.“No one should have to choose between freezing and facing these risks.” Since there are risks to sheltering outdoors during extreme cold, Lazenby urged Edmontonians to look out for one another and use the resources available to stay safe. From November 1 to March 31, the City of Edmonton confirmed nightly shuttles will operate along two routes to support Edmontonians needing transportation to emergency shelters, regardless of temperatures. It added support staff are on each bus offering people to passengers needing access to available shelters and for referrals to other services. During regular operating hours, common areas at libraries and recreation centres can be accessed to provide warmth and community. The Community Outreach Transit Team — composed of outreach workers and transit peace officers — connects people in transit spaces to various resources and services.The Healthier Together wound care pop-up at Butler Park has been extended until March 30 and takes place every Tuesday, weather permitting.The City of Edmonton said encampments pose health and safety risks. Its goal is to connect people to safer, supported spaces before sites are closed and cleaned.When temperatures fall below -20 Celsius for three consecutive days, it activates an extreme weather response. This includes access to city spaces, additional shelter spaces, supports to connect to services, and expanded shelter shuttle bus service. Flaman concluded by saying homelessness “is not a challenge any one organization or order of government can solve alone.” “This plan brings us all together to connect vulnerable Edmontonians with the essential supports they need during these cold winter months,” she said. The City of Edmonton deactivated an extreme weather response because of the extreme cold temperatures in 2022..City of Edmonton extreme weather response lifted.The deactivation took effect on Christmas Eve.This extreme weather response had been in effect for almost one month due to the extreme cold.