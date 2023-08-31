WATCH: City dismantles 'high risk' homeless camp in Edmonton's Chinatown

The Coalition for Justice and Human Rights (CJHR) has filed a lawsuit against the City of Edmonton on Monday for evicting homeless people from their makeshift homes.

On Monday, the CJHR initiated legal action against the City of Edmonton in response to the harm arising from the ongoing eviction and displacement of individuals residing in encampments.

northrungrader
northrungrader

In a way I know they don't have a chance, there is no rights or freedoms in Canada now. That said, it could be anyone of us if Trudeau holds on until the winter of 2025. They should be camping at the mayor and councilors properties, best case they get arrested for mischief and get 3 hots and a cot indefinitely.

