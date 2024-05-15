City of Edmonton supports Fort McMurray wildfire response

The City of Edmonton has responded to a request for assistance to support a wildfire evacuation for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB). Effective Tuesday at 9 p.m., the City of Edmonton will accept evacuees from affected Fort McMurray communities Abasand, Beacon Hill, Grayling Terrace, and Prairie Creek. The reception centre will be located at Clareview Community Recreation Centre at 3804 139 Ave. “We know that Fort McMurray has experienced the devastation of wildfire before,” said City of Edmonton Interim City Manager Eddie Robar in a Tuesday press release. “This is a challenging time as some residents evacuate and others remain on alert.”The City of Edmonton said the reception centre will provide all immediate needs for evacuees, including food services, clothing, pet daycare, and healthcare. It added the Red Cross will be onsite to co-ordinate hotel accommodations. It asked Edmontonians to not bring donations of any kind to the reception centre. Donations and volunteers are not needed at this time. Robar concluded by saying this is taking a physical, mental, and emotional tool. “Please know that the City of Edmonton’s doors are open, and a safe space and support is waiting for you,” said Robar. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) put out an evacuation order for the four communities in Fort McMurray due to a wildfire on Tuesday. READ MORE: UPDATED: Fort McMurray orders wildfire evacuation in four communitiesThe RMWB said Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace have moved to an evacuation order, and residents must leave by 4 p.m. while following signs, designated evacuation routes, and instructions from emergency responders. If people are not in an area under an evacuation order, the RMWB said they should remain in place until these communities evacuate first to facilitate a safe evacuation. It encouraged evacuees to register online.