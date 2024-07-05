City of Edmonton to revert back to old residential parking initiative

Edmonton city council has decided to pause the rollout of its new Residential Parking Program (RPP) and go back to the original form that was in effect until May. This means the 19 participating neighbourhoods will continue to be part of the RPP with their existing hours and temporary/visitor permitting requirements. “There remains the need to update the residential parking plan as one of several actions under the Curbside Management strategy to effectively manage curbside use,” said City of Edmonton Director of Traffic Operations Shewkar Ibrahim in a Thursday press release. “We will take the time to parse through recent public feedback on the program and will be back with a refined plan in 2026.” The City of Edmonton said the pause will give administration time to conduct additional focused public engagement, integrate feedback received during the initial rollout, and bring forward a new program revisiting the fee structures, boundaries, and hours of operation. It added all residents in the 19 RPP areas — whether or not they applied for a digital permit — can continue to display 2023 ones in vehicles.Digital permits will no longer be issued. Residents who have lost, discarded or damaged physical permits or moved to one of these areas can apply for a new one on the City of Edmonton’s website. It confirmed enforcement will not ticket vehicles with a 2023 permit. Anyone who receives a parking ticket is asked to contact Bylaw Ticket Administration at (780) 496-5161.The City of Edmonton said on June 19 it had recommended to city council the RPP be paused. READ MORE: City of Edmonton recommends Residential Parking Program stopIt said Edmonton city council will discuss this recommendation further at an upcoming meeting. In the meantime, it asked all residents who have participated in it in the 19 neighbourhoods to continue to display their 2022 or 2023 issued parking permits.