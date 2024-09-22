City of Edmonton unveils new interactive sign in Churchill Square

The City of Edmonton has put up the Edmonton Sign in Sir Winston Churchill Square that it says will welcome people downtown, serve as a local photo backdrop, and add lively animation to the heart of the city. With the Edmonton Sign, the City of Edmonton said it will sit in Churchill Square during the winter to illuminate long winter nights and travel to festivals and its facilities during the summer. “Every year, thousands of people come to Churchill Square to enjoy the many festivals and events that take place year-round,” said Edmonton Coun. Karen Principe in a press release. “This new Edmonton Sign will not only be a vibrant addition to the Square but will encourage more visitors to come downtown, injecting more money into our local economy.”The City of Edmonton went on to say the Edmonton Sign is a family-friendly, interactive art installation intended to use the negative space of the letters to create exciting photo opportunities and show off the work of local artists. It added it was designed by Edmonton design agency Vignettes in collaboration with artists Michelle Sound and Crystal Clark.It was inspired by the concept of what home means to the people who live in Edmonton. Vignettes co-founder Leigh Wright said this sign “aims to become an iconic landmark for downtown Edmonton, instilling pride in its residents.”“As the area gradually recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, we believe that such initiatives will help draw more visitors to the core,” said Wright. “We hope that both locals and tourists will capture and share memorable moments about our city, and most importantly, we encourage everyone to take the time to have fun and enjoy the experience.”The structure, which is more than 32 feet long, features a shallow, sloped roof resembling the expansive, rolling plains found in the Prairies. From the inside, it said visitors can look through the roof panelling to see the sky, framing out many of the buildings to focus on the Sun, clouds, and stars.The reverse side will feature a rotating, printed mural to provide local artists an opportunity to explore their interpretation of home.Behind the word Edmonton is a series of programmable LED lights, fading in and out with hues of yellow and blue. During most days, the lights will create dancing patterns to reflect the colours of the skies — the Northern Lights, sunsets, and sunrises. On holidays and events, the lights can be adapted to reflect the significance of the occasion.“The City is proud to feature local indigenous artists Michelle Sound, Crystal Clark, and others in creating an opportunity to celebrate and experience our rich indigenous culture,” said Principe.This ordeal comes after the giant Christmas tree in Churchill Square did not go up in 2022. .Edmonton Downtown Business Association abolishes giant Christmas tree in Churchill Square.The Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA) had raised a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate in the past, but it did not do so in 2022. The EDBA said people’s giant Christmas tree dreams have been dashed and would be charting a new path for that year’s celebrations..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.