Civil liberties group applauds Alberta government for committing to regulator reforms

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) said it looks like the Alberta government is listening to its recommendations about regulators and freedom of expression. This is because the Alberta government has announced intentions to introduce legislative changes to safeguard freedom of expression for regulated professionals. “If you've been following the Canadian Constitution Foundation for almost any length of time, you might know that this has been an issue we've been active on in both the courts of law and the court of public opinion,” said the CCF in an email to its supporters. “Simply put, freedom of speech is increasingly under threat from professional bodies seeking to regulate what their members can and cannot say.”In most cases, the CCF said this censorship “would not be constitutional if it were imposed directly by legislation, but courts are overly deferential when the restrictions are imposed by arms of the state like professional regulators.” Of course, it said it remains to be seen what will happen following the press release. It added it will continue doing its job if what comes out of this does not better protect professionals from regulators. “But that all said, it is encouraging to see a government taking this issue seriously,” it said. The Alberta government said on Wednesday it was considering legislative changes to protect freedom of expression for regulated professionals, responding to growing concerns regulators might be overreaching in limiting people’s speech and imposing compulsory training unrelated to professional practice..Alberta government to review laws protecting professionals' freedom of expression\n\n.This fall, the Alberta government said it will launch an engagement process to hear from regulated professionals, with the goal of ensuring regulatory bodies focus on overseeing professional competence and conduct rather than restricting people’s freedom of expression. “Freedom of expression is a bedrock in a democratic society,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.