Civil liberties group resolves transit journalism bylaw case with City of Edmonton

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) said its dispute with the City of Edmonton over its transit journalism bylaw has concluded. “In Edmonton, we received a somewhat bizarre letter from the deputy city solicitor saying the City of Edmonton does not have a policy requiring media to notify the City prior to reporting, filming or conducting business on Edmonton Transit System property,” said CCF communications director Russell Phillips in a letter to supporters.“This response completely contradicts their own October 31 news release explicitly telling journalists they are required to do that very thing.”The Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) mandated media notify the City of Edmonton prior to producing journalism on any of its properties on October 31. READ MORE: Edmonton Transit Service bans journalists on properties without permits“Now I need to go to Edmonton to shoot pictures, video and write stories while on ETS property,” said Western Standard columnist and show host Cory Morgan..Outside of various media opportunities, ETS said journalists are required to notify the City of Edmonton prior to reporting on its property for the mutual safety of themselves and transit riders. The CCF urged the City of Edmonton to rescind its policy of requiring media inform it prior to reporting on ETS property on November 16. READ MORE: Civil liberties group asks City of Edmonton to rescind transit journalism bylaw“As a former journalist, I’m suspicious that this policy is aimed at preventing journalists from doing their job and reporting on issues that are in the public interest such as rampant drug use in LRT stations,” said CCF counsel Josh Dehaas. “Even if the policy is aimed at preserving safety and efficiency, it goes way too far by suggesting journalists need to seek permission or provide notice before engaging in their Charter-protected right to film, observe and interview transit users.” Phillips called this response from the City of Edmonton “an attempt to spin the fact they've back-peddled on the policy.” While the CCF will continue to monitor this issue, he said this appears to be a clear victory for free expression and freedom of the press in Edmonton. Even if people do not live in Edmonton, Phillips said it is “vital for these bad bylaws to get quashed before they become the norm among other Canadian municipalities.” “City governments often look to other jurisdictions in Canada first when deciding what they want to change next, and these types of local policies often have the most direct effect on your rights and your day-to-day life,” he said.