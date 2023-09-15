Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
The ‘fair fairy’ died, especially when it comes to climate change. And she’s also racist.
That’s the conclusion of a new Deloitte report that urges a “whole government” approach to achieving what it calls “climate equity” in Canada’s “marginalized” communities — specifically native ones.
The report explores how low-income individuals and communities, particularly those belonging to racialized and indigenous groups, are more likely to be victims of severe climate events — such as forest fires — and the actions taken to mitigate climate change.
"Historical and current racial disparities have contributed to a higher proportion of low-income communities in Canada being comprised of people of colour, First Nations, Métis, and Inuit peoples," says Jennifer Shulman, Delotte’s Economic Advisory Services & ESG partner.
"Unfortunately, these same groups are often excluded from government decision-making processes, further marginalizing their voices and needs."
According to the Canadian Commission for UNESCO: “Environmental racism refers to environmental policies, practices, or directives, that disproportionately disadvantage individuals, groups, or communities, (intentionally or unintentionally) based on race or colour.”
This discrimination exacerbates other inequities, such as poverty, lack of access to health care, food insecurity and unemployment, the report says.
And it’s not a new problem.
Research from the US taken over three decades shows industries target low-income and racialized communities for hazardous waste sites, for instance.
Back in Canada, similar examples abound.
In Ontario the Aamjiwnaang First Nations community on the south side of Sarnia is located in a cluster of more than 50 petroleum refineries, petrochemical plants and energy facilities in Canada’s aptly named “Chemical Valley,” where the cancer-causing benzene exceeds ambient air quality criteria by more than 44 times.
In 2006, a landfill in Lincolnville, NS, was reopened despite decades of opposition from the local African community concerned about hazardous materials causing high rates of cancer, asthma and other illnesses, along with an increase in dangerous wildlife such as bears, raccoons and insects.
The Neskantaga First Nation in Ontario remains on a nearly three-decade boil-water advisory, “clearly demonstrating that accountability is an ongoing struggle,” the report argues.
The report makes a distinction between ‘just transition‘ and ‘equitable transition’ which it says are often — wrongly — used interchangeably.
’Equitable transition’ goes beyond workforce modernization, encompassing social empowerment, community resilience, economic diversification, environmental equity and the sovereignty and leadership of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples, it said.
The solution? Achieving ‘net-zero’ by 2050, Deloitte argues.
“One mechanism for attaining climate equity is the facilitation of an equitable transition from carbon-intensive economic activities toward a net-zero society,” it says. “Achieving climate equity will require an equitable transition toward net-zero.”
(2) comments
Yep, just give us more money, and then some more…
And we are never responsible and accountable for anything, and we don’t pay taxes. And everyone, most of whom have nothing to do with it, have to reconciliate and shut up.
So utterly predictable
It was only a matter of time before the indigenous industrial complex gleamed onto this one
Next week it will be if you don’t get vaccinated you’re racist!
Wait a minute …….. that already happened with Trudeau (lol)
