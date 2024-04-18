Cochrane RCMP seeking owner of stolen, signed, Seattle Seahawks helmet

In a bid to reunite a sentimental item with its rightful owners, Cochrane RCMP, is reaching out to the public for assistance. Following a search warrant executed at a residence in Calgary, officers discovered numerous items suspected to be stolen, including a Seattle Seahawks football helmet adorned with heartfelt messages, believed to have served as a guest book at a wedding.The helmet is adorned with messages of love and congratulations, bearing inscriptions such as "Congrats Mark and Lace XOXO Love Mike, Roby, Elias and Tyler" and "Congrats Kidder. All the best from your best man." Notably, the name "KIDDER" is prominently displayed on the back of the helmet.Described as a piece of sentimental value, the helmet is believed to hold significant emotional attachment for its owners. With the aim of returning this item to its rightful owners, the RCMP is urging anyone with information about the helmet's origins or its owners to come forward and assist in the reunification process.Individuals who recognize the helmet or have any information regarding its ownership are encouraged to contact the RCMP,