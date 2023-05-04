Church near Cold Lake burned to the ground

A suspicious fire destroyed The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday. A smaller fire was also lit at the post office.

A man near Cold Lake has been charged with burning a church to the ground and has been remanded into custody.

The Cold Lake RCMP and Forestry Crimes Unit (FCU) and investigators from Alberta Forestry and Parks and Tourism, worked together to investigate a series of intentionally set wildfires that occurred between August and September of 2022, as well as several arsons to vehicles and structures in the Hamlet of Cherry Grove that occurred in April.

