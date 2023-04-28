Lockdowns
A retired colonel testified his calls for an emergency management plan in response to COVID-19 were ignored.

Lt. Col. David Redman, who spent 27 years’ serving his country, slammed Alberta’s response to the pandemic April 27 at the National Citizens Inquiry in Red Deer.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Thank you WS for bringing forth these excellent articles that the Trudeau infected mainstream media is too corrupt and cowardly to report upon

I now consider the Trudeau government to be an illegitimate terrorist organization and have done so since this whole covert covid fraud started

I will go out of my way to do the opposite of what these evil anti human terrorists say or suggest

It is no exaggeration to say we are in a biblical fight of good against evil

