A retired colonel testified his calls for an emergency management plan in response to COVID-19 were ignored.
Lt. Col. David Redman, who spent 27 years’ serving his country, slammed Alberta’s response to the pandemic April 27 at the National Citizens Inquiry in Red Deer.
Redman outlined the importance of Emergency Management Doctrinal Frameworks at the inquiry, and focused on the province’s response in the early days of COVID-19.
He argued the aim of emergency management in a pandemic should be to “minimize the impact of the disease on society” as a whole, rather than the medical system.
Having lived through five pandemics since his birth in 1954, Redman said he hoped to see at least two more, but added “I never want to live through another pandemic managed like this one was.”
He went on to say the response by public health officials was designed to protect themselves, and did not include other agencies also impacted by the pandemic.
“Public health is supposed to protect the citizens; the citizens aren’t supposed to protect public health,” he told inquisitors.
Redman also advocated the use of target-focused protection for a virus where the average age of death was 82, arguing suggestions over an equal risk to all ages were “completely untrue.”
Lockdowns, or non-pharmaceutical interventions, as Redman described them, caused “massive collateral damage” — an issue known as early as September 2019 thanks to a 60-page report from the World Health Organization prior to the pandemic.
“There should have been a written plan issued through the mainstream media to every citizen every province saying how the premier was going to lead the response to the pandemic and inviting feedback from the citizens,” Redman explained.
“We discarded emergency management, and it cost us dearly.”
“They [public health] immediately destroyed our rights and freedoms worse than any terrorist attack ever could have done.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
Thank you WS for bringing forth these excellent articles that the Trudeau infected mainstream media is too corrupt and cowardly to report upon
I now consider the Trudeau government to be an illegitimate terrorist organization and have done so since this whole covert covid fraud started
I will go out of my way to do the opposite of what these evil anti human terrorists say or suggest
It is no exaggeration to say we are in a biblical fight of good against evil
