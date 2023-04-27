The mainstream media acted as “ministries of propaganda” during the COVID-19 pandemic, a former colonel told an inquiry.
Retired Lt. Col. David Redman, who was tasked with writing emergency management plans, specifically called out CBC, CTV and Global News, and said they worked with the federal government “on the wrong side of the propaganda curve.”
Redman made the comments at the National Citizens Inquiry into COVID-19, which is in its second day of hearings in Red Deer.
“From the beginning of this pandemic, the mainstream media became, in my opinion, ministries of propaganda for the government of Canada and the premiers of Canada,” Redman said.
“They stopped becoming, in any way, investigative journalists.”
In February 2021, Redman appeared on the Western Standard-produced Danielle Smith Show, an appearance which encouraged an unnamed reporter to contact him to arrange a two-hour interview for a documentary.
Following the interview at Redman’s home, the reporter “ghosted” Redman for four months, despite the latter providing further documents to help assist the investigation.
It was only when Redman received a handwritten letter delivered to his home that he discovered the reporter had been coerced into halting production.
“Please never mention my name, please never admit I never did this interview,” read the note.
Redman added he could see “terror in his handwriting and his words that people were shutting him up.”
“Sixty per cent of our population still believe lockdowns work, and vaccines were the only way out of the pandemic, and that’s because of the mainstream media,” Redman added.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(4) comments
The MSM has been doing this for decades, they just stopped bothering to try and hide it. Same as the Lib/NDP cabal, always have been corrupt communist dictators, they just stopped trying to hide it. They believe that at this point they have infiltrated enough of our society that they no longer have to pretend. MSM in this country has always been the mouthpiece of the Lib/NDP cabal.
The noose is tightening, the rats will be scurrying.
Thanks for another great article
The evil behind this covid “vaccine” monstrosity is fathomless
It’s biblical the evil we are facing
Keep exposing the poison as we are in a global fight of good against evil
It appears Trudeau/Bernardo is a child demon spawned from hell but he is among the many
They are wicked and our institutions have been captured and corrupted
Keep exposing these maggots to sunlight
I have no choice but agree...that is what I saw...
