 By Alex Ahmed

The mainstream media acted as “ministries of propaganda” during the COVID-19 pandemic, a former colonel told an inquiry.

Retired Lt. Col. David Redman, who was tasked with writing emergency management plans, specifically called out CBC, CTV and Global News, and said they worked with the federal government “on the wrong side of the propaganda curve.”

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The MSM has been doing this for decades, they just stopped bothering to try and hide it. Same as the Lib/NDP cabal, always have been corrupt communist dictators, they just stopped trying to hide it. They believe that at this point they have infiltrated enough of our society that they no longer have to pretend. MSM in this country has always been the mouthpiece of the Lib/NDP cabal.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

The noose is tightening, the rats will be scurrying.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Thanks for another great article

The evil behind this covid “vaccine” monstrosity is fathomless

It’s biblical the evil we are facing

Keep exposing the poison as we are in a global fight of good against evil

It appears Trudeau/Bernardo is a child demon spawned from hell but he is among the many

They are wicked and our institutions have been captured and corrupted

Keep exposing these maggots to sunlight

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

I have no choice but agree...that is what I saw...

