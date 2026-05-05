Competition Bureau challenging Keyera's proposed acquisition

The Competition Bureau has filed an application with the Competition Tribunal challenging Keyera Corp.’s proposed $5.15-billion purchase of Plains All American Pipeline LP’s natural gas liquids business.The proposal is being challenged because the bureau said it would reduce competition at Canada’s most important natural gas liquids hub in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.Plains and Keyera are two of three major midstream energy companies that operate integrated natural gas liquids fractionation, transportation, and storage systems in the city.The Bureau said the merger would harm Canadian energy producers and increase costs across the supply chain..The Bureau’s investigation found that the transaction would harm competition by:eliminating Plains as a close competitor in Fort Saskatchewan;reducing the number of major competitors from three to two, significantly increasing market concentration in natural gas liquids processing; andgiving the merged firm greater ability to increase prices, impose less favourable contract terms, reduce incentives to expand capacity, and further entrench control over critical infrastructure.