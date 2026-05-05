Alberta

Competition Bureau challenging Keyera's proposed acquisition

After a thorough investigation, the Bureau concluded that the proposed transaction is likely to harm competition in natural gas liquids processing at Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada’s primary hub for these services.
German chemicals giant Linde is proposing a $2 billion hydrogen plant in fort Saskatchewan.
German chemicals giant Linde is proposing a $2 billion hydrogen plant in fort Saskatchewan.Linde
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