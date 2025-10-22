Concerns emerge after petition table spotted near voting site

A social media post showing a petition table set up inside a Town of Beaverlodge polling station during Alberta’s municipal elections is raising questions about whether the activity violates provincial election rules.
The post on X features a photo of a “Forever Canadian” petition table positioned within the polling location. The petition challenges former cabinet minister Thomas Lukaszuk’s citizen initiative to affirm Alberta’s ties to Canada.
Lukaszuk’s initiative, filed under Alberta’s Citizen Initiative Act, requires 300,000 verified signatures to advance.
On October 20, election day, Lukaszuk posted on X that there were 330 “Forever Canadian” signing locations across Alberta.
“Our volunteers will be collecting signatures near most municipal election polling stations,” he wrote. “They can’t be on site, but will be near. Please look for them.”
Despite those instructions, the Beaverlodge photo appears to show a petition table set up inside a polling station, prompting public concern over whether it complied with election rules.
Under Alberta’s Local Authorities Election Act, campaigning or soliciting signatures within a voting station or on polling station property is generally prohibited, a rule intended to preserve voter neutrality and prevent interference with the electoral process.
In response to such concerns, Elections Alberta has clarified that complaints involving municipal polling stations fall under local jurisdiction, meaning investigations would be handled by the relevant municipal returning officer or Alberta Municipal Affairs.
Posts circulating online also mention other petition tables near or at polling stations across Alberta, suggesting that the issue may extend beyond Beaverlodge.
As of Tuesday, no formal investigation had been announced, but officials reiterated that any activity perceived as campaigning inside polling stations could contravene election regulations.