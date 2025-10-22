Concerns emerge after petition table spotted near voting site

On October 20, election day, Lukaszuk posted on X that there were 330 “Forever Canadian” signing locations across Alberta.

“Our volunteers will be collecting signatures near most municipal election polling stations,” he wrote. “They can’t be on site, but will be near. Please look for them.”

Despite those instructions, the Beaverlodge photo appears to show a petition table set up inside a polling station, prompting public concern over whether it complied with election rules.