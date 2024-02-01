Condemnation pours in over Smith’s proposed gender identity policies

Various public figures have said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is causing harm by wanting to enact policies about transgender minors and athletes. Reaction poured in soon after Smith announced the changes on Wednesday, where she faced accusations of transphobia. While many people supported these moves, certain public figures said she was going too far. Federal Justice Minister and Attorney General Arif Virani said his heart “breaks for young (sexual minority) people in Alberta who are being targetted by @ABDanielleSmith’s harmful and misguided policy.”“To trans and gender diverse youth, please know that we — and so many Canadians — stand with you and will stand up for your rights,” said Virani..One other voice from the Canadian government who condemned the moves was Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault (Edmonton Centre, AB), saying he stands with every student and family who will be affected. “These policies are the most restrictive in Canada and therefore the most dangerous,” said Boissonnault. “Putting kids’ lives at risk.”.To every sexual minority student who feels targetted, Boissonnault said Albertans support them, stand with them and will never stop fighting for them. With this plan, he said it threatens the safety of young people. “Full reaction to come,” he said.Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley spoke to the two spirit and transgender Albertans feeling scared right now. “We will have more to say (Thursday), but I want you to know right now that you are loved and you are welcome,” said Notley. “There are many Albertans standing shoulder to shoulder with you against hate, today and every day.”.Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) President Jason Schilling said its primary concern is the safety and wellness of students. “I am worried how today’s announcement will impact the safety of some of our most vulnerable students,” said Schilling. “We want all students to know and especially those students who identify as transgender or have family members that identify as gender or relationship diverse that teachers support you and care for you.” .Schilling acknowledged the ATA appreciates and respects the partnerships and complementary roles of parents and teachers in students’ lives and recognizes the value of parental support existing for many of them. However, he said pieces of the policies are concerning and have potential to impact the culture and operation of schools. The ATA is concerned about the chilling effects placed on classrooms and schools, impacting its ability to provide safe, caring and inclusive spaces. Additionally, it is concerned about students being forced to suppress their gender identities and being afraid to reach out to teachers as an avenue for support. Studies show transgender youth are fives times more likely to think about suicide and eight times more likely to attempt it than other children. Schilling said people have to be mindful of these children’s vulnerability and their need for safety, security and support. “Teachers must be broadly and meaningfully consulted on these policy positions and their consequences before they are enacted,” he said. At the municipal level, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek accused the gender identity changes announced by the Alberta government of being discriminatory towards transgender people. “The proposed gender identity legislation announced by the provincial government today is an infringement on human rights, including the rights of trans kids and supportive parents who are navigating a difficult journey,” said Gondek..Gondek said the Alberta government creating a false narrative set to soft music focusing on biological sex, surgeries and sports is irresponsible. When it comes to the proposed legislation and the vitrolic debate that follows, she said they will put transgender people in harm’s way once again. Misinformation and threats have started to ramp up on social media.Homelessness and suicide rates are high among transgender children. She said this will worsen the lives of those living in Calgary and Alberta. She called making this announcement on social media “a calculated move, meant to fuel highly-charged ideological and political rhetoric, leading up to a media availability that will be used to blame trans allies for misrepresenting the intent.”Gondek concluded by saying people cannot be weak in the face of this and cannot turn their backs on the transgender community. “Together, it is our responsibility to ensure that decades of hard-fought battles for human rights are not wiped out,” she said. “Because this is just the start.” Smith said on Wednesday changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” said Smith. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”