Alberta

Condemnation pours in over Smith’s proposed gender identity policies

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Jyoti Gondek
Rachel Notley
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Harm
Arif Virani
Randy Boissonnault
Gender Changes
Adults
Transgender Children
Jason Schilling

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news