Alberta

Conservative MP applauds Alberta's move against health practitioners' coercion for MAiD

Member of the UCP caucus and MP Garnett Genuis taking a photo with Alberta's Bill 18.
Member of the UCP caucus and MP Garnett Genuis taking a photo with Alberta's Bill 18. Garnett Genuis: X
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Abpoli
Ableg
Mickey Amery
Garnett Genuis
Alberta MAiD
Alberta Bill 18

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