Conservative MP applauds Alberta's move against health practitioners' coercion for MAiD

EDMONTON — Conservative MP Garnett Genuis applauded the Government of Alberta's decision to address health practitioner coercion in cases involving a patient receiving MAiD, which he claims fills a gap left by federal laws. Genuis, MP for Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan, opposes federally coerced MAiD. His proposed Bill C-260 would ban federal and provincial officers, excluding health practitioners, from initiating MAiD discussions."Canadians would expect that difficult conversations about death happen between a willing patient and their healthcare provider, not between a bureaucrat and an unwilling citizen," reads a quote from Genuis in a Conservative press release following the introduction of his bill in February. “Yet we keep hearing horror stories about government bureaucrats pushing people to consider MAID while they are accessing unrelated government services. This is having an especially negative impact on veterans, people with disabilities, the elderly and those in poverty."Genuis was in attendance when Alberta's Justice Minister, Mickey Amery, tabled the Safeguards for Last Resort Termination of Life Act on Wednesday. ."I have witnessed patients being approved or made very quickly, without a deep dive into their suffering, or without offering evidence-based medicine that could offer them solutions to live well," said Ramona Coelho, family physician and member of Ontario’s MAID Death Review Committee, during a press conference on Wednesday. "I've also been told by my patients that they've been offered, MAID several times repeatedly by different people, and some have felt pressured to book made assessments."Premier Danielle Smith said, though many practitioners are not advocating or convincing their patients to receive MAiD, her government is concerned about the few cases in which it does happen. "We don't want anyone to be counselled, to end their life prematurely, if they do not have a terminal illness," said Smith. "And if we have to make that clear in law, we'll make it clear in law.".The Alberta NDP adopted a moderate approach when reacting to the introduction of Bill 18. “Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) affects people, families, and communities during some of the hardest times in their lives," reads a quote from a joint statement on Wednesday. "New Democrats recognize the need for proper guardrails and oversight for people to access it. We recognize there are many different perspectives on MAID, and we are committed to listening to and respecting the communities affected by this legislation." “This newly proposed legislation on MAiD in Alberta has just been tabled, so we will need time to carefully review it, engage with stakeholders, and understand its implications for all Albertans. “At the heart of this are the people who deserve care, compassion, and dignity.”