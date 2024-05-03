Conservative MP introduces bill to support Ukraine with munitions, boost Canadian energy

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, AB) has put forward Bill C-388 to what he says will help Ukraine by giving it munitions and support Canadian energy. The Conservatives said Bill C-388 directs surplus defence supplies to Ukraine and aims to expedite the development of Canadian energy and mining development. It added this will enable Canada to develop and export the materials and energy needed to support Ukraine and displace Russian energy exports while stimulating economic growth and prosperity for Canadians. “Under Justin Trudeau, a gas turbine was sent to [Vladimir] Putin so he could continue funding his war machine with natural gas sales to Europe; Canadian detonators have been found in Russian mines meant to blow up Ukrainians,” said Genuis in a Thursday press release. “He has refused to increase production of artillery shells Ukraine asked for and has still not donated our decommissioned stockpile of CRV7 rockets, despite Ukraine’s requests for them.”While the Liberals continue to carve out holes in sanctions to Russian companies, Genuis said the Conservatives “will ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary weaponry to defend itself against aggression.”Key provisions of Bill C-388 include directing surplus defence supplies to Ukraine, exempting certain munitions from export controls for swift procurement, expanding the General Export Permit to include munitions for it, extending coverage of the General Brokering Permit to imports into it, and prioritizing its development defence manufacturing by Export Development Canada and the Business Development Bank.After two years of war, Genuis said Ukraine cannot afford to wait any longer for the support it needs. He called immediate action “imperative to ensure Ukraine’s victory, sovereignty and security.”“This bill is a pivotal step towards bolstering Ukraine’s defence capabilities and accelerating the development of Canadian energy projects,” he said. A group of Conservative MPs slammed the Liberals in 2022 for not doing enough to support Canada’s military, claiming more action should be taken in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.READ MORE: Conservative MPs call for Canada to do more for Ukraine“This attack, coming on the heels of a joint pact between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, is the first major European war between countries since the Second World War and a serious violation of the international order and our collective humanity,” said the MPs. “While Conservatives support actions taken to date by the Government of Canada, these efforts fail to reflect a response proportionate to the situation.”