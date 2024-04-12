Conservative MP says Liberals do not care about Han Dong national security leak

Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB) said after eight years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada’s democratic institutions have never been more vulnerable. Cooper said this has become clear after a recent story in the Globe and Mail indicated there was a criminal leak from the Canadian government, which resulted in a Liberal MP informing former candidate Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) he was being monitored by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). “As a consequence of this leak and the ensuing tip, the work being done by our national security agencies to protect Canadian democracy was clearly compromised,” said Cooper in a Thursday statement. “This information could only have been obtained from a classified national security briefing, meaning only a small number of individuals in the Liberal government would have had access to classified information from CSIS.”The Liberals voted to shut down the investigation into this issue like it tried to do when the Conservatives wanted an inquiry into foreign interference. He concluded by saying the Conservatives “will fight to get to the bottom of these criminal leaks at the Procedure and House Affairs Committee after a majority of members at Ethics Committee voted to refer this matter there.”“Trudeau must end his cover-up and start placing Canada’s national security ahead of his partisan interests,” he said. Records published on Wednesday showed Trudeau kept Dong in the Liberal caucus, despite his office being notified in 2019 he was under security surveillance. READ MORE: Trudeau kept Dong in Liberal caucus despite CSIS warningsCSIS said Dong won the nomination after bussing in Chinese international students from the New Oriental International College Academy in Markham, ON. Despite the records, Prime Minister’s Office chief of staff Katie Telford denied hearing about this matter.