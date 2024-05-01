Conservatives accuse NDP of blocking Mark Carney testimony to protect Trudeau

The Conservatives say it has become clear again the Liberals and NDP are becoming desperate after nine years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. While the Conservatives wanted to pass a motion to have former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney testify at the House of Commons Finance Committee, it said the NDP blocking it makes this desperation clear. “It’s clear that Carbon Tax Carney is positioning for Trudeau’s job,” said the Conservatives in a Tuesday statement. Carney has been touring Canada, delivering speeches where he criticizes Trudeau’s record on the economy. However, he advised him on his signature policies and has supported the spending and taxes the Liberals have brought forward. The Conservatives said it invited Carney to testify “as Canadians deserve to know whether he will increase the carbon tax, add even more inflationary debt, and advocate for destroying Canada’s energy sector when he eventually replaces Trudeau.”It added this is important because they say he has a long history of making money off investing in oil and gas in dictatorships and trying to destroy the Canadian energy industry. The Conservatives said it is doing this “because they want to protect Justin Trudeau from further embarrassment so they can cling on to their costly coalition.”It concluded by saying the NDP should start standing up for workers by holding Carney accountable rather than protect Trudeau and keep Canadians in the dark. “Whether Justin Trudeau or Mark Carney is leading the Liberal Party, Common Sense Conservatives will continue to hold the Liberals accountable for their record of economic failures,” it said. “Only a Pierre Poilievre government will bring home affordability for Canadians.”Mark Carney gave an economic lookahead speech called A Time to Build to think tank Canada 2020 on April 8. READ MORE: STIRLING: Mark Carney’s lacklustre lookahead and the broken hockey stickHe started off with a populist hockey story about himself and how he is an Edmonton Oilers fan before going into a later rant about populist politicians.He led with the adage of Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard that life can only be understood backwards and has to be lived forwards. After that, he tried to explain the predicament Canada finds itself in today by recounting various hits to the global economy, noting it did fine during the Global Economic Crisis.