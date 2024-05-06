Conservatives announce former indigenous chief as candidate for Edmonton Northwest

The Conservatives said former Enoch Cree Nation chief Billy Morin will be its candidate in Edmonton Northwest in the next election. For years, the Conservatives acknowledged Morin has been fighting for Enoch Cree Nation and working to build indigenous and non-indigenous alliances to unleash economic development and opportunities for Canadians. “Our country is abundant in resources and economic potential, but government bureaucrats and gatekeepers are blocking our people from sustainably developing these resources and bringing home powerful paycheques,” said Morin in a Sunday press release. “I’m looking forward to joining Pierre Poilievre in his common sense mission to axe the Liberal carbon tax, get rid of gatekeepers, and cut taxes and clawbacks that punish our workers and cripple industry and entrepreneurship.”Morin said the Conservatives were “going to make sure hard work pays again and put Canadians back in charge of their own lives.”After nine years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it said Canadians are struggling to afford fuel, food, and shelter. It added it will axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime. The Conservatives concluded by saying Morin will be a tremendous asset to the team and a strong advocate for Edmonton Northwest. Morin was involved with Enoch Cree Nation partnering with Surgical Centres Inc. to open a facility that can offer up to 3,000 publicly-funded knee and hip replacements per year in 2022. READ MORE: MORGAN: First Nations are building private health care facilities and it's great!The facility would work in conjunction with Alberta Health Services, and the government was eager to help it along. Waiting lists in the Canadian healthcare system are long and have been growing. In Alberta, it takes an average of 26 weeks to get a surgical consultation for a knee or hip replacement.