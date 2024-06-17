Conservatives uphold Calgary nomination candidate’s disqualification

Former Conservative nomination candidate Wyatt Claypool (Calgary Signal Hill, AB) confirmed Monday his disqualification has been upheld. Claypool said he was given no reason for his disqualification, so he appealed to try to have it reversed and failed at that. “From asking people close to the Conservative Party’s National Candidate Selection Committee why I was removed, we were told it was effectively arbitrary with poor excuses used to justify not letting me in the race,” said Claypool in an email to his supporters. “To this day, there is no official reason for my disqualification made public or even given to me privately.”While people can no longer vote for him in the Conservative nomination, he encouraged them to vote to ensure they have the best candidate possible. He recommended Conservative nomination candidate Michael Kim (Calgary Signal Hill) as the first choice and candidates Kelly Hopper or David McKenzie as second or third. He called for people to not support Conservative nomination candidate Jeremy Nixon (Calgary Signal Hill). At the moment, he said he will continue running his political show on YouTube and organizing behind the scenes to get more people involved in nomination races across Canada. One of his latest projects is trying to get the British Columbia Conservatives elected. Claypool concluded by thanking anyone who bought memberships and mentioned him to their friends in Calgary Signal Hill. “The support has been quite overwhelming, and I would have loved to be able to represent you all in Parliament,” he said. The Western Standard learned on June 5 Conservative nomination candidate Leela Aheer (Calgary Signal Hill) and Claypool had been barred from running in the race to become the next candidate. READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Calgary Conservative nomination candidates disqualified from raceWhile Aheer had not commented about being disqualified, a source confirmed to the Western Standard this was the case.Claypool did confirm he had been disqualified. In 2004, he pointed out Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre ran at 24 years old to become an MP like he was trying to do.The Conservatives could not be reached for comment in time for publication.