Consultant says he lied about having contact in Freeland’s office

A Canadian consultant who boasted to clients he had a secret connection in Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office testified he made it all up, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “I don’t even have those relationships,” said TeaLav Consulting Limited Director Vaughn Brennan at a House of Commons Government Operations Committee (CGOC) meeting. “I don’t have a Rolodex.”When Brennan testified before the CGOC, he contradicted texts he sent to clients in which he claimed to have inside information. Brennan admitted he is “not a lobbyist nor have I ever been a lobbyist.” “I have been working as a professional consultant in Ottawa for over 20 years and have made some contacts during that time,” he said. “However, I do not rub shoulders with assistant deputy ministers, I do not have extensive government connections nor have I ever claimed to.”He was summoned for questioning as part of a CGOC probe of ArriveCan. MPs cited a text from 2021 where he advised a client the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office reached out to Justice Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency. While his contact was unable to offer context, he said his client should be ready if questions were asked. NDP MP Gord Johns (Courtenay-Alberni, BC) asked who was Brennan’s contact in the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office. He responded he did not have any contacts. Since he did not have contacts, he asked why he said that. He admitted they were based on hypothetical and speculative conversations and texts. While Brennan said he made all of this up, Johns pointed out him saying his contact reached out. "Yes, it was absolutely hypothetical," said Brennan. Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, AB) described the testimony as unbelievable. “What’s behind all this?” said Genuis. “What is being covered up?”MPs have been unable to identify which Canadian government manager contacted favourite suppliers for sole-sourced contracts on ArriveCan. Evidence shows consultants with inside information pocketed millions in fees. Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski (Thunder Bay-Rainy River, ON) said there “is this big spider web of consultants.”“This is consultants consulting to consultants who consult to other consultants and it’s all about, ‘We’re all going to meet to decide when the next meeting is’ and this is all a big misuse of government money,” said Powlowski. “That has been my perception.”MPs investigating ArriveCan said on Tuesday they would question Brennan because he boasted about rubbing shoulders with every assistant deputy minister in Ottawa. READ MORE: ArriveCan insider to testify before Commons committee“It should be evident to everyone in this room as well as Canadians there is systemic corruption within this government,” said Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie (Calgary-Midnapore, AB). “It should be absolutely evident.”