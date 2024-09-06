Controversial U of A professor mocks LaGrange’s Catholicism

University of Alberta women’s and gender studies professor Lise Gotell has decided to show her opposition to the government again. Gotell insulted Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange’s Catholicism amid her saying the government was looking at offloading hospitals. “I see that Our Lady of COVID is back from her summer pilgrimage to the lake,” tweeted Gotell on Thursday..Gotell was commenting on LaGrange saying on Tuesday a plan to offload underperforming hospitals from Alberta Health Services (AHS) to third party operators is being considered. However, she said the Alberta government will not transfer hospital operations as long as AHS can provide reliable, quality healthcare.“There’s nothing hard and fast,” she said to Corus Radio. Gotell had mocked LaGrange's Catholicism before after noting she went to Mass in Prince Edward Island to honour her father. “The priest said Jesus’ message was social justice and speaking out against inequality,” she said. “Do you think Our Lady of COVID realizes this?”.While LaGrange wanted to celebrate Good Friday, Gotell said she suspects she believes Jesus died to create motel medicine. “Our Lady of COVID thinks Jesus suffered so that we could put vulnerable seniors in cheap motels,” she said..Gotell insulted Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on August 18 for going to various events in small towns. READ MORE: U of A professor mocks Smith for attending small town events“Premier Smith updates us on her tour of white Alberta,” she said..Since she had received backlash for her comment, she said she “never thought I would live in a Canada in which racists would be so emboldened.” She called for people to read the replies with caution. LaGrange could not be reached for comment in time for publication..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.