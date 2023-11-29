COP28 has largest climate carbon footprint, including private jet concierge

It’s shaping up to be the largest climate confab in history. And this week’s COP28 summit in Dubai also promises to have the largest climate footprint, including a private jet concierge service for attendees and catered vegan meals.More than 70,000 attendees are expected to show up for the two-week summit that begins November 30. That’s about 25,000 more than showed up for last year’s gathering in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt and 30,000 more than attended the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland in 2021.The VIP attendees — apart from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault — include US climate envoy John Kerry, Bill Gates and even Pope Francis. King Charles III will deliver the keynote..VIP attendees include US climate envoy John Kerry, Bill Gates and even Pope Francis. King Charles III will deliver the keynote..Despite the fact delegates have been criticized for travelling to and from the gatherings in luxury jets while lecturing the world on the importance of reducing emissions, COP28 will feature a luxury concierge service offering private charters, airport transfers and ‘meet and greet’ VIP services.It even offers muscle in the form of private bodyguards.As per the Royal Concierge website: “If you’re looking to charter a private jet to COP28 in Dubai, we can help organize this and more. Our group charter flight can accommodate any size group and we offer a range of luxury amenities and services.” Using ‘sustainable’ jet fuel, of course. And optional offsets for reforestation and planting trees in developing Third World countries.“With our COP28 Concierge Service, we understand the difficulties that come with organizing the travel and accommodation for a Head of State and their delegation. Let our COP Concierge Service take care of everything for you, from booking your flight to arranging accommodations and executive protection,” it says.About 400 private jets descended, literally, on COP27 and that number is sure to be even more this time around..According to the European NGO Transportation & Environment — which has attempted to reshape European transport laws — private jets emit up to 14 times more carbon than typical commercial flights on a per capita basis. Just one hour of flight time is responsible for 25% as much carbon dioxide as the average European emits in an entire year, according to a 2021 study that found just 1% of people cause 50% of global aviation emissions.In addition to fly-in-fly-out service, attendees will have access to “environmentally sustainable, socially responsible, delicious food and beverage,” according to the COP28 website. An estimated 250,000 plates will be served over the two-week program, and two thirds of the menus will be either vegan or vegetarian.It further aims that 50% of the food served will be certified to fall within “sustainable limits” for carbon and water intensity, with UAE nutritional guidelines. The summit says it is working with vendors and waste management partners “to ensure minimizing waste and packaging through compositing and recycling is a priority” while “simultaneously celebrating the nation’s rich culture and hospitality.”.They’ll no doubt be working up a healthy appetite to hash out the UN’s proposed USD$122 trillion restructuring of the global economy to keep planetary warming within the limits of the Paris Accord, which will no doubt fall disproportionately on poorer countries that can barely afford even basic energy security.Notable absentees include US president Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jing Ping, who isn’t bound by the Paris Accord. That’s because China is considered a ‘developing’ country despite having the world’s second largest economy.