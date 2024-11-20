Corus lays off long-time 770 CHQR host

After 27 years at Corus Radio, 770 CHQR radio host Rob Breakenridge said his time with it has come to an end. Breakenridge was the latest casualty of the layoffs at Corus Entertainment. “Thanks so much to all the listeners who allowed me into their lives for a few hours each day,” tweeted Breakenridge on Wednesday. .Also, he thanked the many Twitter users who were fantastic resources and guests. “Not sure what comes next, but I'm looking forward to whatever that might be,” he said.“I can be reached at rob.breakenridge@gmail.com.”Breakenridge worked as the host of Afternoons with Rob Breakenridge on 770 CHQR on weekdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m.He had worked at it for 21 years, joining it in 2003. Prior to working for it, he had spent six years at 880 CHED. He has been a columnist at the Calgary Herald for nine years and worked as a contributor at the National Post. In addition to these roles, he has been a commentator on various television shows. Corus Entertainment said in July it expected to have laid off 25% of its full-time workforce — or more than 800 positions — by the end of the month..MSM carnage picks up pace; Corus sacks 25% of its staff.That was on top of the 500 it had cut at the end of May.It came as Corus racked up more than $1.1 billion in losses in the third quarter or almost double in the last year. TV revenues were down more than 17%, but radio revenues slipped about 9.9%.Corus continued to take on water after laying off 16 more newsroom positions in British Columbia and Eastern Canada in August. .Corus lays off more news jobs in BC and Eastern Canada; deeper cuts expected\n.But that time it was not it making the announcement, but rather the union representing demoralized workers.Unifor National President Lana Payne compared the steady stream of layoffs to a slow, lingering death for it.