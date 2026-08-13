Country star Luke Combs announces Edmonton show

EDMONTON — Country singer Luke Combs will return to Edmonton when he brings his "My Kind of Saturday Night" tour to Commonwealth Stadium in May 2027.Combs announced the concert via social media on Thursday as part of a 12-show extension of his tour that wrapped up in London, U.K., on Aug. 2. Tickets for the show in Edmonton on May 29 will go on sale to the public Aug. 21 at 10 a.m., but members of Combs' official fan club can sign up to receive a pre-sale code and access tickets on Wednesday. Edmonton will be the seventh stop on Combs' tour across North America that includes a show in Vancouver on June 5. Combs last performed in Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium in June 2023. The "My Kind of Saturday Night" 2026 tour sold over 1.37 million tickets and saw Combs establish many records, including becoming the first solo country artist to headline London's Wembley Stadium and performing to over 90,000 fans at Columbus' Ohio Stadium.