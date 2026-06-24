UPDATED: Country Thunder Alberta cancelled, organizers blame Calgary construction and event restrictions

CALGARY — Country Thunder Alberta has cancelled its 2026 music festival, with organizers citing what they describe as city-created safety and operational barriers that made it impossible to stage the event as planned.The annual country music festival, which was scheduled to take place June 26–28 at The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland, announced the cancellation in a statement released this week.According to Country Thunder, ongoing construction associated with Calgary's future event centre district has reduced access routes around the venue and created challenges for emergency services, production crews, vendors, and attendees. The organization also cited a recently installed water-line bypass running through portions of the site, which it said further limits usable festival space.Country Thunder Executive Director Kim Blevins said organizers spent months working with municipal officials to find solutions but ultimately concluded the event could not proceed safely or effectively.."After extensive consultation and evaluation, it became clear that the cumulative impact of these challenges would prevent us from delivering the level of experience our fans expect and deserve," Blevins said in a statement.The festival also referenced Calgary's new noise restrictions for outdoor events, which have become a source of controversy among event operators in recent months. The city has introduced earlier weekday concert curfews and lower allowable sound levels for some large-scale outdoor events.The cancellation comes despite the festival having already announced a high-profile lineup for 2026, including Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Hubbard, Cameron Whitcomb, and The Red Clay Strays..City officials said they learned of the cancellation through the media."As recently as this morning, city staff from Festivals and Events, the Calgary Fire Department, Infrastructure Services and the contractor, met with Country Thunder representatives. At that meeting, Country Thunder representatives confirmed they were satisfied with the mitigation plans in place for this weekend’s event," said the city in a release."In addition to this morning, the cty has had ongoing contact with Country Thunder organizers since January 2026, where all parties were informed of the project background, scope, schedule and traffic control plans. Through subsequent regular dialogue with event organizers, the city incorporated several changes to the construction work zone, work sequencing and site accesses to accommodate the organizer's needs."This year’s Noise Exemption Permit for Country Thunder increased the allowable dBA level from 65 to 70, which better aligns with noise measurements taken last year during the event. Bass levels were reduced from 85dbc to 80dbc in keeping with changes to permits being issued for other upcoming music festivals, however bass levels have not been a reported concern with Country Thunder due to the genre of music played at this event. A meeting to answer any questions regarding these changes was offered to Country Thunder organizers this morning, to which they did not respond.""While we are disappointed that organizers have chosen not to proceed, the city remains committed to supporting festivals and events that contribute to Calgary’s vibrancy while balancing the needs of residents, businesses, public safety and ongoing city-building projects."