County of Grande Prairie demands residents evacuate due to wildfire

The County of Grande Prairie has put out an evacuation order because of a wildfire. This order is in effect from Kleskun Creek North to Township Road 742. It includes the Riverstone Golf Course.“A wildfire is located four kilometres east of Teepee Creek at approximately Range Road 31 and Township Road 740,” tweeted Alberta Emergency Alert (AEA) on Friday.“The fire is moving away from the community.”.The AEA said people should travel north to Township Road 742 and west to Highway 733. It added all evacuees must register at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre on 11633 100 St. in Grande Prairie.At the moment, the AEA said people should bring pets, important documents, medication, medical devices, food, and water and expect to be away from their homes for seven days.“Stay tuned to gprep.ca for ongoing situation updates,” it said. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) issued an evacuation alert for Fort McMurray and Saprae Creek because of a nearby wildfire on Friday. READ MORE: UPDATED: Wood Buffalo issues evacuation alert over wildfireBecause of the wildfire, the RMWB said Fort McMurray and Saprae Creek residents should be ready to leave on short notice. “If you are in Fort McMurray or Saprae Creek, stay alert and be prepared to evacuate on short notice,” said RMWB.