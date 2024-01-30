Coutts trucker sentenced to 10 months in prison for protest charges

Coutts Border Blockade protestor James Sowery has been sent to jail for 10 months for assault with a weapon and dangerous driving for an incient during the blockade.“In serious criminal matters, regardless of political views, a message needs to be sent to others to deter further criminal behaviour,” said Court of King’s Bench of Alberta Justice Glen Poelman at a Monday hearing. .The charges stemmed from Sowery threatening to run over an officer at a checkpoint at the Coutts Border Blockade in February 2022. However, Sowery’s lawyer argued he did not intend to threaten the officer when driving by the checkpoint. The Crown attorney submitted the jury rejected his version of events. He maintained his innocence and that his prosecution is politically motivated. While he insisted his prosecution was political, the Crown said it is unrelated to the Coutts Border Blockade and that his views are irrelevant. “He was the only one facing a charge during the departure of the convoy from Coutts,” said the Crown. On top of a jail sentence, the Crown said he wanted a discretionary driving ban for one year. Poelman asked why this would be needed with a jail sentence. With the discretionary driving, he said this would be to discourage the conduct of using vehicles as weapons. He called sentencing Sowery to jail “the only way to send a message not just to Sowery, but to the rest of Canadian society.” His defence lawyer asked for a one-year conditional sentence. This conditional sentence would entail house arrest. “Sowery is not only a trucker, but also a farmer, and if he were to be sentenced to jail, his family will suffer a loss of source of income,” said the defence lawyer. Sowery issued an apology to the officer for the emotional toll this incident had on him. Poelman revealed the RCMP had intelligence an armed person was heading to Coutts to harm the truckers the day they were leaving, which put police officers on high alert. While Sowery did not want to hit the officer, he said he wanted to threaten him. He threatened the officer to show his opposition to COVID-19 restrictions. The aggravating factors were the size of his truck and his political motivation. The mitigating factor was his lack of a criminal record. Poelman acknowledged he had many family members and friends speak in favour of his character. With his apology to the officer, he said it showed significant remorse. While he waited for sentencing, he complied with all of his release conditions. He had a strong, credible background with his parents, upbringing, school, and careers. The Crown was asking for a one-year jail sentence. The defence said he should serve one year to one-and-a-half years of house arrest. When it comes to actions such as dangerous driving, Poelman said they “deserve condemnation and deterrence to like-minded individuals.” His decision was based on case law. “I recognize Sowery did not intend to hit the officer, but wanted to scare him,” he said. “James Sowery is sentenced to 10 months in prison.”Street Church pastor Artur Pawlowski was sentenced to 61 days in jail in September for charges stemming from the Coutts Border Blockade, but he was not be incarcerated because of credit for time served. READ MORE: UPDATED: Pawlowski sentenced to 61 days in prison on Coutts charges“He does not regret his actions or behaviors,” said Court of King’s Bench of Alberta Justice Gordon Krinke. “He accepts responsibility but is not remorseful.”