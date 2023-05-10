COVID-19 vaccine
Image courtesy CBC

It appears the (Northwest Territories) NWT government is calling it quits on combating COVID-19 in the north as one of the main vaccine clinics was closed in the capital city of Yellowknife in April.

"As of April 29, residents can no longer access COVID-19 or monkeypox vaccines at the Yellowknife COVID clinic inside Centre Square Mall," CKLB Radio in Yellowknife reported.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau.

(2) comments

Forgettable
Forgettable

Plandemic.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

I wonder how many months this ran with no patients, and the cast therein associated??

Report Add Reply

