It appears the (Northwest Territories) NWT government is calling it quits on combating COVID-19 in the north as one of the main vaccine clinics was closed in the capital city of Yellowknife in April.
"As of April 29, residents can no longer access COVID-19 or monkeypox vaccines at the Yellowknife COVID clinic inside Centre Square Mall," CKLB Radio in Yellowknife reported.
"However, services will still be available through Yellowknife Public Health until the end of June."
As of May 1, residents in the NWT can book appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Public Health Office at the Jan Stirling Building, 4702 Franklin Ave. in Yellowknife.
"Residents can also book their appointment online at the NTHSSA website," CKLB Radio said.
"Residents living outside Yellowknife are asked to call their local health centre."
The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) released its latest Social Indicators COVID-19 Pandemic report back in March. The report examines the potential social impacts of health measures taken to protect against COVID-19.
Highlights of the report’s findings include:
The number of visits related to anxiety fell in 2022, but remain higher than they were in 2019, prior to the pandemic.
The number of visits to community health centres related to anxiety and depression from August to October 2022 was similar to those in the same months in 2021.
During the first half of 2022, the number of medical visits for alcohol-related harms was lower than or similar to the same time period in 2021. However, the trend reversed from July to October 2022, with alcohol-related medical visits being higher than the same months in 2021. This trend continued in January 2023.
This social indicator data provides valuable insight to help determine what actions need to be taken by the Health and Social Services system. However, the interpretation of the data needs to be carefully considered due to limitations, such as the NWT’s relatively small population, the short duration of the studies, and information misclassification.
In May 2020, the Department of Health and Social Services put together a working group to examine whether public health measures during the pandemic were having unintended negative consequences on the well-being of NWT residents. For example, it was anticipated social isolation would create challenges in reporting concerns of suspected child/youth maltreatment.
Minister of Health and Social Services, Julie Green, released An Alcohol Strategy for the Northwest Territories recently. The intent of the strategy is to reduce alcohol-related harm. Heavy or risky alcohol use is associated with chronic health problems, injuries, violence, lost productivity, criminal justice issues, family problems and premature death.
The alcohol strategy was created following an extensive literature review and targeted engagement activities with key stakeholders, including people with lived and living expertise as well as with indigenous leaders and advisory groups. The strategy was informed by the results of the Addictions Recovery and Experiences Survey as well as an addictions medicine pathways review.
Engagement activities that took place as part of the Liquor Legislation Review were also included.
The GNWT said the strategy delivers 15 actions for the Government of the Northwest Territories to implement in five thematic areas: communications, policy, prevention, public safety, and treatment. There is a five-year work plan that accompanies the strategy.
The GNWT noted effectively carrying out the actions will require collaboration with indigenous governments, community governments, and indigenous organizations. This collaboration will ensure the needs of all residents are considered when determining the best path forward.
"We know alcohol-related harms can be devastating for individuals, families, and communities across the Northwest Territories," Green said.
"The release of the alcohol strategy is a critical step to reduce these harms and improve the health and well-being of all residents. I am proud of the collaborative effort that went into developing this strategy, and I am confident that the actions outlined will result in measurable progress towards our harm reduction goals.”
During the first days of the pandemic in the NWT, liquor stores were classed as an essential service by the GNWT, to avoid overloading the health system with people experiencing withdrawal.
(2) comments
Plandemic.
I wonder how many months this ran with no patients, and the cast therein associated??
