A 47-year-old mother who suffered a vaccine injury is suing the federal government and the CBC for following “misinformation” advice to get vaccinated.

Empowered Canadians and The Institute for Freedom and Justice are supporting and raising funds for a new lawsuit filed by Plaintiff Carrie Sakamoto, a mother of three, who suffered significant physical and psychological harm, including permanent Bell’s Palsy, because she thought she was doing “the right thing” by following the advice and information from the government and the CBC about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

First off, Rodney Palmer, in his last session with the NCI showed a screen shot of Trudeau's declared policy for the next, upcoming election. It doubled down and declared that getting 100% vaccination rate for the same Covid jabs is still on the table as far as he is concerned. (perhaps that is now off the table--todays WS contains a disgusting, pass-the-barf-bucket treacly piece by Sophie Trudeau that I commented on a couple of hours ago) I dont see how the judges will be able to "hold the line" on throwing these cases out after more of the real analysis comes out. What is happening so far are civil suits where the standard of proof is lower than in criminal cases---which I fully believe are also coming, but a bit later. Civil cases are about money. Criminal cases are about criminal penalties like jail time and capital punishment (in cases where physical injury and death happen). We may yet find out if Gitmo really was expanded and renovated during the Trump years. Guys like Ed Dowd and Reiner Fuiellmich (to leave those living in Canada out of the list for now) are both really smart, and really good at what they do. The Globalists have overplayed their hand. When the first one or two of them goes down, the dam will break. My prediction.

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

good luck finding a judge to rule in your favor...

Report Add Reply
Clash
Clash

Health Officials across Canada like Hinshaw, Verna Yiu and Bonny Henry etc. should all be charged for denying people the use of Hydroxy chloroquine and Ivermectin, some people would not have died with those medications!

Report Add Reply
CN
CN

I’m quite sure very few people will ever hear about this. The CBC isn’t going to report on themselves being sued, the same way they didn’t tell the truth during covid. That means they will continue to get away with everything they did because there is insufficient public outcry. The corruption just continues under the noses of many many Canadians that don’t want to believe people can function with so little integrity. I commend the lawyer(s) and everyone else taking this on. And my heart goes out to the vaccine injured. I sincerely hope your efforts are not in vain. Maybe you will get a good judge. And maybe you can get a verdict before 2030.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Suing is one thing, crimes against humanity is another, "I didn't know" or "I was just following orders" doesn't cut it; and that is coming. I think the white hats are going to make sure the crooked judicial system is cleaned up or tribunals are in order before getting into full swing (pun intended).

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The mRNA "Experimental" VAX was neither Safe nor was it a Vax . . . it was a Gene altering Experiment.

"1,884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests in 2.5 Years, 1,310 Dead"

"

A popular Mexican TV doctor who regularly appeared on national television to promote vaccines has died suddenly from heart failure at just 42 years old."

Vaccine Mafia Emails Exposed!

More and new information is coming to light over recently released FOI emails from the Province of British Columbia (B.C.) government. Amazing Polly went through them and they detail how Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer, knew about vaccine-related injuries and deaths in B.C. as early as June 2021.

https://principia-scientific.com/vaccine-mafia-emails-exposed/

Report Add Reply

