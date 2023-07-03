A 47-year-old mother who suffered a vaccine injury is suing the federal government and the CBC for following “misinformation” advice to get vaccinated.
Empowered Canadians and The Institute for Freedom and Justice are supporting and raising funds for a new lawsuit filed by Plaintiff Carrie Sakamoto, a mother of three, who suffered significant physical and psychological harm, including permanent Bell’s Palsy, because she thought she was doing “the right thing” by following the advice and information from the government and the CBC about the COVID-19 vaccines.
The lawsuit, filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Lethbridge, Alberta, against the federal minister of Health, the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, Dr. Celia Lourenco, Alberta Health Services, and the CBC (the “Defendants”) claims that the Defendants were negligent, provided information they knew to be false and incomplete, and that they censored and suppressed truthful and reliable information about vaccine injuries which caused harm to Ms. Sakamoto.
The lawsuit goes on to allege misfeasance in public office by health officials in various governmental agencies.
“I think Canadians will be shocked to learn about the rushed changes the government made to the safety standard for vaccines at the start of COVID,” said Eva Chipiuk of Chipiuk Law, representing Ms. Sakamoto.
“At the same time the Defendants were aggressively assuring the public that the COVID-19 vaccines were 'safe and effective,' those same agencies had worked to change the approval standard by removing the requirement for the COVID-19 vaccines to be either 'safe' or 'effective.' The Government has already conceded, to the Public Accounts committee, that the contracts with the manufacturers were rushed, did not contain the normal standards, and provided additional indemnities in favour of the manufacturers.”
Chipiuk said the Defendants held themselves out as public health experts, reporting on behalf of health experts, or as public health broadcasters.
“They intentionally set out to build a relationship of trust between themselves and the public during COVID at a time when they knew the public was vulnerable and afraid,” Chipiuk said.
“They knew or ought to have known that the public would be relying on their information for their health, safety and protection. Ms. Sakamoto relied, to her detriment, on the representations made by the government and the CBC and this resulted in serious permanent harm to Ms. Sakamoto.”
Chipiuk said Ms. Sakamoto was not alone. Millions of Canadians relied on the representations of the Defendants at a time when they were particularly vulnerable.
“We now know that many Canadians suffered physical and psychological injuries due to the misinformation and negligence of the Defendants. This lawsuit seeks justice for one Canadian who has suffered significant harm and, if successful, it might provide guidance for others to follow,” Chipiuk said.
“The lawsuit seeks compensation for Ms. Sakamoto. It will also show the importance of holding government and media organizations to account on public health issues and will hopefully lead to more responsible governance as well as more complete accurate news coverage in the future.”
(6) comments
First off, Rodney Palmer, in his last session with the NCI showed a screen shot of Trudeau's declared policy for the next, upcoming election. It doubled down and declared that getting 100% vaccination rate for the same Covid jabs is still on the table as far as he is concerned. (perhaps that is now off the table--todays WS contains a disgusting, pass-the-barf-bucket treacly piece by Sophie Trudeau that I commented on a couple of hours ago) I dont see how the judges will be able to "hold the line" on throwing these cases out after more of the real analysis comes out. What is happening so far are civil suits where the standard of proof is lower than in criminal cases---which I fully believe are also coming, but a bit later. Civil cases are about money. Criminal cases are about criminal penalties like jail time and capital punishment (in cases where physical injury and death happen). We may yet find out if Gitmo really was expanded and renovated during the Trump years. Guys like Ed Dowd and Reiner Fuiellmich (to leave those living in Canada out of the list for now) are both really smart, and really good at what they do. The Globalists have overplayed their hand. When the first one or two of them goes down, the dam will break. My prediction.
good luck finding a judge to rule in your favor...
Health Officials across Canada like Hinshaw, Verna Yiu and Bonny Henry etc. should all be charged for denying people the use of Hydroxy chloroquine and Ivermectin, some people would not have died with those medications!
I’m quite sure very few people will ever hear about this. The CBC isn’t going to report on themselves being sued, the same way they didn’t tell the truth during covid. That means they will continue to get away with everything they did because there is insufficient public outcry. The corruption just continues under the noses of many many Canadians that don’t want to believe people can function with so little integrity. I commend the lawyer(s) and everyone else taking this on. And my heart goes out to the vaccine injured. I sincerely hope your efforts are not in vain. Maybe you will get a good judge. And maybe you can get a verdict before 2030.
Suing is one thing, crimes against humanity is another, "I didn't know" or "I was just following orders" doesn't cut it; and that is coming. I think the white hats are going to make sure the crooked judicial system is cleaned up or tribunals are in order before getting into full swing (pun intended).
The mRNA "Experimental" VAX was neither Safe nor was it a Vax . . . it was a Gene altering Experiment.
"1,884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests in 2.5 Years, 1,310 Dead"
"
A popular Mexican TV doctor who regularly appeared on national television to promote vaccines has died suddenly from heart failure at just 42 years old."
Vaccine Mafia Emails Exposed!
More and new information is coming to light over recently released FOI emails from the Province of British Columbia (B.C.) government. Amazing Polly went through them and they detail how Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer, knew about vaccine-related injuries and deaths in B.C. as early as June 2021.
https://principia-scientific.com/vaccine-mafia-emails-exposed/
