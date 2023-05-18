The Hanson Brothers

It turns out the Arizona Coyotes will be staying in the Phoenix area after all.

 NHL.com

The Arizona Coyotes won’t be coming to Canada, or even British Columbia, after all.

The team announced Thursday it will be staying in the 5,000-seat Mullet Arena on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe for at least one more season while it looks for another home in the Phoenix area.

Slapshot

“Who own ‘da Chiefs?”
Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.