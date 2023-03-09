Concerned parent says man naked in little girls change room

Anyone who witnessed the transwoman with her penis hanging out in the changing room in front of little girls is asked to call CPS if they did not do so. 

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is seeking more witnesses of the incident of indecent exposure inside the female changing room at Canyon Meadows Pool.

"The version of events that are being told is significantly different than what we have been told during the investigation and there's absolutely no genitalia that was exposed, period," Emma Poole for CPS media relations told the Western Standard Thursday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Grinder
Grinder

Hehehe..."there's absolutely no genitalia that was exposed, period," Emma Poole for CPS media relations told the Western Standard Thursday." But if any more witnesses see it differently, please come forward? Okay, so which is it "period" or "we're not sure"? Hasn't CPS seen a Grammarly commercial yet, use that before being so convinced and going to print!

