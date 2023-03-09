The Calgary Police Service (CPS) wants witnesses to the incident of indecent exposure inside the female changing room at Canyon Meadows Pool to come forward.
"The version of events that are being told is significantly different than what we have been told during the investigation and there's absolutely no genitalia that was exposed, period," Emma Poole for CPS media relations told the Western Standard Thursday.
Poole said witnesses who went to the Western Standard have not come forward to file a police report and they should.
She noted that the man who came forward to the Western Standard did not file a police report, but the man says he did.
A 15-year-old girl who saw a trans woman's penis while getting changed in a Calgary pool locker room says she was horrified and quickly left the area.
“I was just finishing up changing when a man came in with an arrogant look on his face. He promptly undressed," the girl told the Western Standard on Tuesday.
"He walked around in the room naked for some time. I got out of there as fast as I could. I felt shaken up and horrified that this was allowed to happen.”
"We have not heard directly from them, from the witnesses media have interviewed," Poole said.
"I have a case number," the father of the girl Allan Eisses said.
"Yes I came forward. They (CPS) just attached my complaint to the existing file, that's my understanding. They called me back to follow up with me when the case was closed, that was February 6," he said, adding Thursday afternoon "they’ve dispatched an officer to come speak with me."
Eisses said the officer who interviewed him was not sympathetic to his family at all.
"However, I asked him point blank at the end of our conversation, what's to prevent a predator from identifying as a woman to gain access to women and girls. The officer said, 'you've got a good point. I don't know,'" Eisses said.
Poole noted the CPS interviewed the trans woman in question from the incident and "the version of events is significantly different."
The father said he is starting to wonder about getting a lawyer.
"We've not been told by people who also witnessed, so we need them to come and talk to us," Poole said.
"We can't have a thorough investigation because the people who did come forward to us have a very different version of events."
Calgary police said it has investigated allegations of indecent exposure inside the female changing room at Canyon Meadows Pool and determined they were unfounded.
“This incident did not take place as initially reported on social media,” said Calgary police in a statement.
“There was no act of indecent exposure.”
Some witnesses told media and on social media it did indeed take place.
Another Calgary parent expressed outrage February 6 over a naked biological male hanging out in the female change room at Canyon Meadows.
"I was waiting with my son outside in the lobby for my daughter when a parent came out to let me know that a transgender woman was changing in the women's change room while my daughter and some other girls were changing after swimming lessons,” said the parent.
He said he went into the changing room to inspect and found the transgender woman naked finishing up with the washroom.
Calgary police acknowledged protests took place outside Canyon Meadows based on these allegations. It said it was “sharing this information in the interest of correcting misinformation that causes further harm to our community.”
"Anyone who is alleged to have witnessed 100% should come with a statement," Poole said.
"However, if these people are making an allegation, which I would suggest is a very serious allegation, why haven't they come forward to talk to the police yet? Why go to the media and go to social media before you come in and make a statement? If you're that concerned and would like something done about it? Wouldn't your first call be to the police?" said Poole.
"And so what we need are the people who believe they've seen something different to come forward and make that official statement. And the folks that media has spoken to haven't yet, so I'd encourage them to do so. There was absolutely no genitalia exposed period. Which is what we said before, the incident did not occur as it was, I guess, reported."
A Calgary mother said the incident of a trans woman with her penis hanging out in front of children at a local pool's changing room happened last month despite police denials, and she is now getting a lawyer.
The mother claims she is not lying about what happened at Canyon Meadows Pool last month and she's upset police claim her story is untrue.
"At this moment I have to focus on my upcoming surgery that I’ve been waiting three years for. Going against the police isn’t something I can do till after my surgery and recovery," the mother told the Western Standard.
The Western Standard learned from the mother other parents with children also witnessed the incident, but are too afraid to come forward for fear of losing their jobs in Calgary.
Anyone who witnessed the transwoman with her genitals exposed in the changing room is asked to call CPS.
