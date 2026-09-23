CPS delivers consent message in multiple languages during awareness week

CALGARY — The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is reaching out to the city's diverse population with consent-awareness messaging presented in multiple languages as part of Consent Awareness Week.The multilingual outreach comes as Calgary continues to grow as a multicultural city, with residents speaking dozens of languages other than English and French. CPS has used translated public-safety materials to reach residents who may not primarily communicate in English.Among the languages CPS has previously used for translated police materials are Punjabi, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish, French, Vietnamese, Hindi, Urdu and Arabic. Its broader public-safety resources have also included languages such as Amharic, Persian, Tagalog, Tigrinya and Ukrainian.The approach allows police to deliver public-safety information to residents across Calgary's different linguistic communities rather than ''relying exclusively on English-language communications.''This week's campaign focuses on consent..“As we recognise Consent Awareness Week, we want to remind Calgarians that consent must be given by all parties before engaging in any sexual activity,” CPS said.“Consent means agreeing to sexual activity, including kissing, touching or intercourse with another person.”CPS emphasized that sexual contact is never acceptable without “clear, voluntary & specific consent.”.CPS's translated materials cover a range of public-safety subjects, from crime prevention to personal safety. Providing those materials in commonly spoken languages gives residents who are more comfortable reading another language access to information that might otherwise be available primarily in English.The multilingual approach also means that a basic public-safety message can be communicated consistently across different communities.CPS has not confirmed whether the specific Consent Awareness Week statement was translated into every language included in its broader public-safety program.