Alberta

CPS delivers consent message in multiple languages during awareness week

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is reaching out to the city's diverse population with consent-awareness messaging presented in multiple languages as part of Consent Awareness Week.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is reaching out to the city's diverse population with consent-awareness messaging presented in multiple languages as part of Consent Awareness Week.Calgary Police Services/X
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Yyc
Cps
Mandarin
Calgary Police Service (CPS)
Punjabi
Consent Awareness Week
Multilingual
Ukranian
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