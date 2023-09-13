Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Chief Dale McFee has a message for criminals, "You're not welcome here."
"Enough is enough," McFee said.
On Tuesday night, the Western Standard witnessed EPS cracking down on crime as officers were observed checking vagrants' shopping carts and enforcing the law when it came to open-air drug use.
"The impacts of open-air drug use and the drug trade have become increasingly prominent, unpredictable, random and violent behaviours due to the types of drugs available are rising and the criminal element is only growing," McFee said.
On Monday, Alberta Minister of Justice and Attorney General Mickey Amery said new targeted prosecution units and stricter bail protocol will make offenders accountable for their actions and better protect Albertans from violent criminal activity.
“The position of the Alberta government is absolutely clear: there is no safe haven in Alberta for criminals," Amery said.
Amery said Albertans deserve to feel safe and protected from repeat violent offenders, which is why the province is introducing new measures to make sure Albertans feel secure and protected in their communities.
The UCP government said targeted prosecution units in Alberta’s major urban centres will help address deteriorating safety and keep Albertans safe from those who commit violent crimes.
"To be clear, this is simply not about drug use or abuse. This is about what comes along with it," McFee said.
"There is a link between the drugs and the types of drugs that are on the street, between criminality and severe violence. One that is associated with activities like breaking and enters, weapons, assaults and victimization every day, including taking many guns off the street every day."
"Again, the levels of brazen crime, violence and random violence in our city, are the first and foremost safety concern."
McFee said with help from the UCP government the EPS is going to help provide safer public spaces.
"There's been a visible increase in socially unacceptable behaviours on our streets in places like our parks, pathways, LRT stations and most other public spaces across our city," McFee said.
"There are many social factors that contribute."
McFee said disregard for public safety is growing in the city as the victimization rate increases.
"Often, these victims are everyday Edmontonians. Our city's public spaces should be used for reasons that are intended as you've heard before, no one should be at risk of becoming a victim while taking transit or walking the sidewalks," McFee said.
"And no one should be made to feel unsafe, or worse yet fearful to leave their residence."
As the social disorder continues in Edmonton so will the new policy of strict enforcement to put drug dealers behind bars who prey on the unhoused population.
"That also extends to our vulnerable community, who are often the ones that are most victimized by the individuals," McFee said.
"There are people who have a predatory nature with ties to gangs and organized crime perpetrating these problems."
McFee said the new plan has no end date and there is lots of room in the jails for criminals who break the law repeatedly.
"This is ongoing, evolving with our partners to chart a better path, one that supports sustainable behaviour change on drug use and public spaces, and holds the people responsible for the movement of the drug trade and violence making them accountable for their actions," McFee said.
"Minister Avery actually takes it a step further where we can hold those that are obviously responsible for this level of violence accountable through relentless prosecution."
McFee said that's a critical piece to the puzzle.
"We have five main objectives. Let's be clear, one, reduce violence, particularly random violence, by addressing all contributing factors, much of which are closely related to the drug trade or the types of drugs on the street to effect sustained change within safe public spaces, including open-air drug use, that has often left people with the feeling of lawlessness and a fear for their own safety," McFee said.
"Offer support to those who are victimized and links to the treatment when they're willing, always will be a priority."
McFee said EPS will use aggressive enforcement on those who are supplying and carrying out the drug trade and often target and victimize the most vulnerable community members with violence and intimidation.
"We're coming to see you soon," McFee said.
McFee said EPS will also work with the City of Edmonton to address the unacceptable levels of violence, victimization and public safety threats.
"We know there is more needed in all aspects of social safety ecosystem, but we can't afford to wait until everything is perfect," McFee said.
"Some are losing their livelihoods. Some are losing their ability to enjoy their own properties. And the reality is, if we wait for the perfect infrastructure to be in place, we'll be in the same place five years from now."
McFee noted the people of Edmonton are resilient.
"It's time to take action. We get what we tolerate. And collectively we've been tolerating way too much," McFee said.
"This approach sends a clear message these behaviours are not welcome in our city. But again, those who are stuck in a system that need a hand-up will be treated that way. Those that choose violence and hurt people accordingly will be dealt with in a different way. Both are important."
(5) comments
So crime has been running rampant for years in Edmonton, gangs have been shooting up the streets, drugs have been everywhere along with crime, but NOW the chief says enough is enough, what’s he going to do? He takes his orders from the communist city Clowncil, are officers going to hand out more drugs? Safe needles? Drive people
To safe injection sites? I have no faith more trust in city of Edmonton or city of Calgary police, and the RCMP.
If the chief is going to get things straightened out in Edmonton, he could start by getting his ribbon bar in the proper order.
So Mexican cartels have been in Edmonton for years and now Edmonton police are going to do something about it! What took you so long??
Oh right, you need a crime quota to justify the police state!
I will believe this crime crackdown when I see it in action. Until then talk is cheap.
Interesting how crime is so much worse in NDP supported Edmonton than in Calgary. I wonder if Nutley has any thoughts?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.