EPS Chief Dale McFee says crime rate rises

EPS Chief Dale McFee.

 Image by Arthur C. Green

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Chief Dale McFee has a message for criminals, "You're not welcome here."

"Enough is enough," McFee said.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So crime has been running rampant for years in Edmonton, gangs have been shooting up the streets, drugs have been everywhere along with crime, but NOW the chief says enough is enough, what’s he going to do? He takes his orders from the communist city Clowncil, are officers going to hand out more drugs? Safe needles? Drive people

To safe injection sites? I have no faith more trust in city of Edmonton or city of Calgary police, and the RCMP.

Report Add Reply
copper71
copper71

If the chief is going to get things straightened out in Edmonton, he could start by getting his ribbon bar in the proper order.

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

So Mexican cartels have been in Edmonton for years and now Edmonton police are going to do something about it! What took you so long??

Oh right, you need a crime quota to justify the police state!

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

I will believe this crime crackdown when I see it in action. Until then talk is cheap.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

Interesting how crime is so much worse in NDP supported Edmonton than in Calgary. I wonder if Nutley has any thoughts?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.