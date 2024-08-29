Crown asks for nine years in Coutts blockade sentencing

Crown prosecutors are asking for nine-year prison sentences for Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert for their roles in the 2022 Coutts blockade.Earlier this month a jury found Olienick and Carbert not guilty of the most serious charge of conspiracy to murder police officers but found them guilty of mischief over $5,000 and possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose. .Olienick was also convicted of possessing a pipe bomb. Among the weapons seized were an assault style rifle, some over-capacity magazines and a trove of legal hunting rifles along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.Two other protesters charged with conspiracy to commit murder pleaded guilty to lesser charges and were sentenced to time served — about 2.5 years.In addition to jail time, prosecutors are also seeking a 10-year firearms ban for the two men, forfeiture of everything seized during the raids on their properties and DNA submission. .On Thursday, Justice David Labrenz heard pre-sentence arguments in a packed Lethbridge courtroom ahead of a potential ruling on Friday. Labrenz was the prosecutor in the 2005 killing of four RCMP officers in Mayerthorpe.According to live updates on Twitter (“X”), Rebel News editor Sheila Gunn Reid said the Crown alleges “the men were prepared to die” for their cause and believed “they were at war” with police.Olienick’s defence lawyer, Marilyn Burns acknowledged her client was very concerned about conflict with UN troops, the WEF, the Chinese Communist Party and Antifa — as well as the safety of children — and is asking for a sentence of time served.In July, Carbert testified that he was worried about government overreach, food shortages and the COVID-19 vaccine.Although jurors weren’t satisfied there was an actual conspiracy to murder police, after reviewing and releasing facts of the case on Tuesday, Labrenz said it was apparent the men were ready to engage in a shootout with officers based on the number and type of weapons seized.Olienick and Carbert were arrested after police confiscated weapons and made arrests in shutting down the blockade in early 2022. The barricade of vehicles at the Canada-U.S. border crossing choked off traffic for two weeks to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.